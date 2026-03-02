Gut Microbiome Linked to Brain Injury Recovery

After TBI, disrupted brain signals may affect the gut and other organs, highlighting the brain–gut link in recovery.
Could recovery from traumatic brain injury begin in the gut? A new study in Nature Communications Biology reports that short-term antibiotic treatment reduced neuroinflammation and neurodegeneration after traumatic brain injury (TBI) in animal models by reshaping the gut microbiome, according to research led by Sonia Villapol, PhD, at Houston Methodist (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Antibiotic-induced gut microbiome remodeling reduces neuroinflammation in traumatic brain injury
Antibiotics After TBI May Cut Lesions and Cell Death“We found that antibiotic treatment following TBI can reduce harmful gut bacteria, decrease lesion size and limit cell death,” said Villapol, an associate professor in the Department of Neurosurgery at Houston Methodist. “Our results support a gut–brain mechanism in which microbiome changes influence peripheral immunity and, in turn, neuroinflammation after TBI.¨
Administering antibiotics cleans the gut of harmful bacteria, allowing beneficial bacteria to flourish. The study found that two helpful bacteria, Parasutterella excrementihominis and Lactobacillus johnsonii, are key to driving cell repair. According to Villapol, they could also be major regulators for peripheral inflammation in the body.
Notably, 70% of immune system regulation is generated by the gut microbiome. During gut imbalance, the bidirectional nature of the brain-gut axis can wreak havoc throughout the entire body.
Brain–Gut Imbalance May Hinder TBI Recovery“Our brains are constantly sending signals to the rest of our bodies. Following a traumatic brain event, those signals can get scrambled and disrupt other organs, including our digestive system,” Villapol said. “If the gut stays out of balance, the brain may have a harder time healing.”
There are an estimated 4 million traumatic brain injuries a year in the U.S. Recent studies indicate that TBI-induced gut microbiome imbalance may even contribute to the development of neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and dementia.
The next phase of the research will focus on bioengineering Parasutterella excrementihominis and Lactobacillus johnsonii to further develop precision therapies to reduce neuroinflammation.
- Antibiotic-induced gut microbiome remodeling reduces neuroinflammation in traumatic brain injury - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s42003-026-09737-1)
Source-Eurekalert