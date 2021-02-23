Gut Microbiome Associated With Healthy Aging

Findings showed that gut microbiomes, starting from mid to late adulthood, became increasingly unique (divergent from others) as individuals aged, in correspondence to a steady decline in the amount of core bacterial genera that humans share.Results also revealed that though microbiomes' uniqueness increased with healthy aging, the metabolic functions carried out by them shared common traits.The microbiome signature's uniqueness highly correlated with various microbially-derived metabolites in blood plasma, including tryptophan-derived indole, known to extend lifespan in mice.Blood levels of phenylacetylglutamine (metabolite highly elevated in the blood of centenarians) showed the strongest association with uniqueness.Dr. Tomasz Wilmanski, lead researcher, explains that this unique signature can predict patient survival in the latest decades of life. He adds that healthy individuals, around 80 years of age, had continued microbial drift toward a unique state, which was absent in less healthy individuals.He further adds that the uniqueness pattern, starting in mid-life (40-50 years of age), is associated with a clear blood metabolomic signature which suggests that these microbiome changes may contribute directly to health as we age, and not just imply be diagnostic of healthy aging.Dr. Sean Gibbons, co-corresponding author, statesHe adds that their work resolves these inconsistencies by showing two distinct aging trajectories -1) A decrease in core microbes with a rise in uniqueness in healthier individuals2) The maintenance of core microbes in less healthy individuals.Dr. Nathan Price, co-corresponding author, belives that this work will have major clinical implications for the monitoring and modification of gut microbiome health throughout a person's life.Source: Medindia