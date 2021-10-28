About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Gut Microbiome and Aggressive Prostate Cancer Linked

by Colleen Fleiss on October 28, 2021 at 11:16 PM
Font : A-A+

Gut Microbiome and Aggressive Prostate Cancer Linked

Diet-associated molecules in the gut are linked to aggressive prostate cancer, said Cleveland Clinic researchers. The finding suggests dietary interventions may help reduce prostate cancer risk. Findings from the study were published in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention.

While more research will be necessary, the study's lead author Nima Sharifi, M.D., says findings from the team's analysis of nearly 700 patients may have clinical implications for diagnosing and preventing lethal prostate cancer.

Advertisement


"We found that men with higher levels of certain diet-related molecules are more likely to develop aggressive prostate cancer," said Dr. Sharifi, director of Cleveland Clinic's Genitourinary Malignancies Research Center. "As we continue our research in this area, our hope is that one day these molecules can be used as early biomarkers of prostate cancer and help identify patients who can modify their disease risk by making dietary and lifestyle changes."

In this study, Dr. Sharifi and his collaborators - including Stanley Hazen, M.D., Ph.D., and Eric Klein, M.D. - analyzed data from patients previously enrolled in the National Cancer Institute's Prostate, Lung, Colorectal and Ovarian (PLCO) Cancer Screening Trial.
Advertisement

They studied baseline levels of certain dietary nutrients and metabolites (byproducts produced when a substance is broken down in the gut) found in patients' blood serum prior to prostate cancer diagnosis. They compared serum levels between healthy patients and those who later received a prostate cancer diagnosis and died from the disease. The researchers found that men with elevated levels of a metabolite called phenylacetylglutamine (PAGln) were approximately two or three times more likely to be diagnosed with lethal prostate cancer. This metabolite is produced when microbes in the gut break down phenylalanine, an amino acid found in many plant- and animal-based protein sources like meat, beans and soy.

In addition to PAGln, researchers also discovered that elevated levels of two nutrients abundant in animal products, including red meat, egg yolks and high-fat dairy products, called choline and betaine, also were linked with increased risk for aggressive prostate cancer.

While these nutrients and gut metabolites have been studied previously in heart disease and stroke, this is the first time that gut microbiome metabolites have been studied clinically in relation to prostate cancer outcomes.

Dr. Hazen was the first to identify PAGln's association with increased cardiovascular disease risk. The findings were published in 2020 in Cell. "Interestingly, we found that PAGln binds to the same receptors as beta blockers, which are drugs commonly prescribed to help lower blood pressure and subsequent risk of cardiac events," said Dr. Hazen, director of Cleveland Clinic's Center for Microbiome & Human Health and chair of Lerner Research Institute's Department of Cardiovascular & Metabolic Sciences. "This suggests that part of beta blockers' potent efficacy may be due to blocking the metabolite's activity."

"New insights are emerging from large-scale clinical datasets that show use of beta blockers is also associated with lower mortality due to prostate cancer," said Dr. Sharifi, who is a staff physician in Lerner Research Institute's Department of Cancer Biology. "We will continue to work together to investigate the possible mechanisms linking PAGln activity and prostate cancer disease processes in hopes of identifying new therapeutic targets for our patients."

The research team also will continue to explore the reliability of using choline, betaine and PAGln as biomarkers of aggressive prostate cancer and how dietary interventions can be used to modulate their levels and reduce patients' subsequent disease risk.

Chad Reichard, M.D., a urologic oncologist at Urology of Indiana and a previous urology resident at Cleveland Clinic, and Bryan Naelitz, previously a medical student in Dr. Sharifi's lab and now a urology resident, are co-first authors on the study. Dr. Klein is a urologist and emeritus chair of Glickman Urological & Kidney Institute at Cleveland Clinic. The research was supported by the National Cancer Institute and the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (both parts of the National Institutes of Health), as well as the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Genes at Play in People With Osteoarthritis Discovered
Sleep-Deprivation may Affect Your Walk >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Guide to Brushing Your Teeth the Right Way
Guide to Brushing Your Teeth the Right Way
Resting Heart Rate
Resting Heart Rate
Is COVID-19 Vaccination during Pregnancy Safe?
Is COVID-19 Vaccination during Pregnancy Safe?
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Prostate Cancer Cancer and Homeopathy Trans-Urethral Resection of the Prostate Prostate Cancer Facts Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Prostate Cancer: Treatment Options Prostate Specific Antigen [PSA] Probiotics - Support System for the Gut 

Recommended Reading
Prostate Specific Antigen [PSA]
Prostate Specific Antigen [PSA]
PSA blood test is specific to prostate gland but not necessarily a cancer specific test but is ......
Brachytherapy for Prostate Cancer
Brachytherapy for Prostate Cancer
Learn about two different types of brachytherapy used for treating prostate cancer. Get information ...
Quiz on Prostate Cancer
Quiz on Prostate Cancer
Prostate cancer is fast gaining as a common cancer form among men; more threatening since its ......
Foods that Fight Cancer
Foods that Fight Cancer
A plateful of fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains and legumes is the best diet to fight most ....
Probiotics - Support System for the Gut
Probiotics - Support System for the Gut
Probiotics are live microorganisms that resemble the “good bacteria” in our gut. Science is yet to f...
Prostate Cancer
Prostate Cancer
This cancer affects men over the age of 50 years and screening with rectal examination and PSA can h...
Prostate Cancer: Treatment Options
Prostate Cancer: Treatment Options
Treatment options of prostate cancer includes waiting, surgery, radiation, hormone therapy, chemothe...
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close