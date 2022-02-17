About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Gut Fungi Influence Social Behavior Through Brain Signals

by Dr Jayashree on February 17, 2022 at 10:15 PM
Font : A-A+

Gut Fungi Influence Social Behavior Through Brain Signals

A specific group of fungi residing in the intestines can protect against intestinal injury and influence social behavior, according to a study published in the journal Cell.

"We have made a direct link between a major immune pathway induced by fungi in the lining of the intestine and signals in the nervous system that impacts animal behavior," said senior author Dr. Iliyan Iliev, associate professor of immunology in medicine in the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology and a member of the Jill Roberts Institute for Research in Inflammatory Bowel Disease at Weill Cornell Medicine.

Advertisement


The lining of the intestine must balance conflicting needs, absorbing water and nutrients from food while acting as a barrier to prevent the vast population of microbes in the gut from invading the bloodstream.

Examining this system in a mouse model, the scientists mapped the locations of different fungi within the intestine and found that a unique consortium of fungi tends to accumulate at specific sites near the gut epithelium, or lining, suggesting that these species have colonized the gut and interact closely with the nearby epithelial cells.
Advertisement

Mice carrying some of these fungi enjoyed better protection against events that can disrupt the intestinal barrier, such as intestinal injury and bacterial infection.

Improving intestinal barrier integrity wasn't the only effect of the fungi. In separate experiments, the team found that mice carrying the fungal community in their gut displayed more social behavior than animals without these fungi.

Both effects appear to stem from the animals' T cells, a type of immune cell. The fungi cause T cells to secrete two immune signaling proteins, cytokines IL-22 and IL-17.

Fungi-induced IL-22 acts locally in the epithelium, strengthening its barrier function, while IL-17 enters the bloodstream and eventually reaches neurons, which have receptors for it. Mice lacking the IL-17 receptor in their neurons don't exhibit the social effects of fungal colonization.

Researchers hope to explore that communication network further into the mechanisms of this interaction, looking at the signals that are involved at the neuronal level in different brain regions.

One tantalizing possibility is that different microbial communities in the gut could stimulate different regions of the brain and the immune system, exerting distinct effects on their hosts' biology.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Broccoli and Kale Microgreens are Packed With Nutrients
Yellow Fever Mosquitoes are Inhibited by Plant Compounds >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Live Longer by Making Changes to Your Daily Diet
Live Longer by Making Changes to Your Daily Diet
COVID-19 Booster Dose Alters Taste Sensation In Mouth
COVID-19 Booster Dose Alters Taste Sensation In Mouth
Skeletal Fluorosis
Skeletal Fluorosis
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Parkinsons Disease Shigellosis Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Brain Brain Facts Ataxia Probiotics - Support System for the Gut Ringworm Language Areas in The Brain Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) 

Recommended Reading
Social Psychology
Social Psychology
Social psychology is the branch of psychological science that is mainly concerned and perturbed ......
Amazing Benefits of Gut Bacteria
Amazing Benefits of Gut Bacteria
The bacteria that live in the gut offer numerous health benefits such as synthesis of vitamin K, ......
Parents' Traumatic Childhood can Cause Behavioral Issues in Their Children
Parents' Traumatic Childhood can Cause Behavioral Issues in Their Children
Parents who suffered traumatic childhood experiences are more likely to have children with ......
Is There a Link Between Gut Microbes and Stroke?
Is There a Link Between Gut Microbes and Stroke?
Gut microbe enzyme called CutC increases the risk of stroke severity and worsens outcomes. However, ...
Ataxia
Ataxia
Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or ...
Language Areas in The Brain
Language Areas in The Brain
The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, writte...
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. ...
Probiotics - Support System for the Gut
Probiotics - Support System for the Gut
Probiotics are live microorganisms that resemble the “good bacteria” in our gut. Science is yet to f...
Ringworm
Ringworm
Ringworm disease is a contagious superficial fungal infection affecting the skin, nails and hair see...
Shigellosis
Shigellosis
Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause blo...
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and me...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)