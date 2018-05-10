medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Organ Donation News

Gut Bacteria Linked to Heart Transplant Success or Failure

by Colleen Fleiss on  October 5, 2018 at 2:47 AM Organ Donation News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A gut microbiome was found to play an important role in how well the body accepts a transplanted heart. The study was conducted by University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) researchers. The scientists found a causal relationship between the presence of certain microbes and transplant outcome.
Gut Bacteria Linked to Heart Transplant Success or Failure
Gut Bacteria Linked to Heart Transplant Success or Failure

The results have the potential to significantly change how researchers and doctors deal with the problem of rejection and transplantation. The new study was published today in the Journal of Clinical Investigation Insight.

One of the study's two lead authors, Emmanuel Mongodin, an associate professor of microbiology and immunology at the UMSOM Institute for Genome Sciences, said the research had the potential to transform transplantation. "From our previous work we suspected that the microbiome might have an effect on how transplanted organs are accepted," says Prof. Mongodin. "This work clearly shows that there is a connection between these gut microbes and the body's response to the new organ. It's very exciting."

The link between the transplanted heart and the microbiome is the immune system. Many researchers have noted that the microbiome plays a key role in the immune system, either activating it or turning it down, depending on the bacterial species. Certain bacteria in the microbiome can trigger pro- or anti-inflammatory signals, and that these signals can in turn affect how the immune system responds to the transplanted organ. Organ rejection remains an urgent problem in transplantation. Despite intense research, over the past 20 years researchers and doctors have not been able to improve the long-term organ rejection rate - the rejection of organs that occurs between five and eight years after transplantation.

The research began with Jonathan S. Bromberg, a professor of surgery, microbiology and immunology at UMSOM. Dr. Bromberg, the study's other lead author, is a transplant surgeon, and has transplanted hundreds of organs over the course of his career, so he is extremely familiar with the problem of rejection. Several years ago he began wondering what other variables might help explain why long-term rejection occurred. He started looking at microbiome.

"The more I looked, the more it seemed there might be something there," said Dr. Bromberg. "The immune system is deeply intertwined with our gut microbiome, and I wanted to explore this connection in more depth." Dr. Bromberg began collaborating with Dr. Mongodin, who spent much of his career studying the microbiome.

In an animal model, the two scientists showed that by adjusting the microbiome, they could improve the outcome of the heart transplant. They identified specific species that seem to have a beneficial or harmful effect on the transplant. For example, particular strains of bifidobacterium seem to have an anti-inflammatory, beneficial effect on transplant outcomes. They suspect that this process may be similar for other organs, such as kidneys. The next step, they say, will be to focus on the mechanisms behind these effects. With a better understanding of the molecular pathways, it may be possible to mimic the effect with drugs.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Recommended Reading

Recent Advancements in Cardiac Surgery

Recent Advancements in Cardiac Surgery

Cardiac surgery is a formidable field in treating congenital heart diseases, valve replacements, atrial fibrillation, and coronary heart disease.

Doctors Successfully Perform Kolkata's Second Heart Transplant on a 51-Year-Old Man

Doctors Successfully Perform Kolkata's Second Heart Transplant on a 51-Year-Old Man

City's second successful heart transplant was conducted on a 51-year-old man from Kolkata by doctors at a private hospital.

Quiz on Organ Donation and Transplantation

Quiz on Organ Donation and Transplantation

See how much you know about organ donation and transplantation by taking this ...

ORGAN DONATION

ORGAN DONATION

Why is organ donation regarded as crisis with a cure? Read more to find out. View slide show on organ donation.

Amoebic Dysentery

Amoebic Dysentery

Amoebic dysentery or amoebiasis is an infection of the intestine that causes diarrhoea most frequently along with other causes.

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart.

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.

MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA infection is the most dreaded hospital or community acquired infection that can become life threatening.

Probiotics - Support System for the Gut

Probiotics - Support System for the Gut

Probiotics are live microorganisms that resemble the “good bacteria” in our gut. Science is yet to fully explore the healing potential of probiotics; meanwhile some studies have ruled in their favor.

Shigellosis

Shigellosis

Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause bloody diarrhea (called dysentery).

Statins

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

More News on:

Shigellosis Amoebic Dysentery Cardiac Catheterization Heart Healthy Heart MRSA - The Super Bug Statins Mitral Valve Prolapse Aortic Valve Stenosis Probiotics - Support System for the Gut 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Abdominal Mass

Abdominal Mass

An abdominal mass is a lump in your tummy and can be due to a cyst or abnormal growth in the ...

 Top 5 Electric Body Massagers Available in India

Top 5 Electric Body Massagers Available in India

Massaging is a great way that helps in relaxing your muscles. There are a wide range of massagers ...

 Dacomitinib Tablets For Advanced Lung Cancer

Dacomitinib Tablets For Advanced Lung Cancer

FDA-approved dacomitinib tablets used as a first-line treatment for non-small cell lung cancer ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive