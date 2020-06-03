medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Gut Bacteria Improves Effectiveness of Cancer Therapy

by Ramya Rachamanti on  March 6, 2020 at 8:02 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Gut bacteria can accumulate in tumors and improve the effectiveness of immunotherapy in mice, according to the study that appears in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM).
Gut Bacteria Improves Effectiveness of Cancer Therapy
Gut Bacteria Improves Effectiveness of Cancer Therapy

The study suggests that treating cancer patients with Bifidobacteria might boost their response to CD47 immunotherapy, a wide-ranging anti-cancer treatment that is currently being evaluated in several clinical trials.

Show Full Article


CD47 is a protein expressed on the surface of many cancer cells, and inhibiting this protein can allow the patient's immune system to attack and destroy the tumor.

Antibodies targeting CD47 are currently being tested as treatments for a wide variety of cancers in multiple clinical trials. But studies with laboratory mice have so far yielded mixed results: some mice seem to respond to anti-CD47 treatment, while others do not.

A team of researchers led by Yang-Xin Fu at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and Ralph R. Weichselbaum, co-director of The Ludwig Center for Metastasis Research at the University of Chicago, found that the response to treatment depends on the type of bacteria living in the animals' guts.

Tumor-bearing mice that normally respond to anti-CD47 treatment failed to respond if their gut bacteria were killed off by a cocktail of antibiotics.

In contrast, anti-CD47 treatment became effective in mice that are usually non-responsive when these animals were supplemented with Bifidobacteria, a type of bacteria that is often found in the gastrointestinal tract of healthy mice and humans. Bifidobacteria have previously been shown to benefit patients with ulcerative colitis.

Surprisingly, however, the researchers found that Bifidobacteria do not just accumulate in the gut; they also migrate into tumors, where they appear to activate an immune signaling pathway called the stimulation of interferon genes (STING) pathway.

This results in the production of further immune signaling molecules and the activation of immune cells. When combined with anti-CD47 treatment, these activated immune cells can attack and destroy the surrounding tumor.

"Our study demonstrates that a specific member of the gut microbial population enhances the anti-tumor efficacy of anti-CD47 by colonizing the tumor," Fu says.

"Administration of specific bacterial species or their engineered progenies may be a novel and effective strategy to modulate various anti-tumor immunotherapies."

"Our results open a new avenue for clinical investigations into the effects of bacteria within tumors and may help explain why some cancer patients fail to respond to immunotherapy," says Weichselbaum.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Recommended Reading

Amazing Benefits of Gut Bacteria

The bacteria that live in the gut offer numerous health benefits such as synthesis of vitamin K, boosting immunity and metabolism of bile acids.

Antibiotics

Antibiotics are among the most used and abused medications. This article explains some general features about antibiotics.

MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA infection is the most dreaded hospital or community acquired infection that can become life threatening.

Probiotics - Support System for the Gut

Probiotics are live microorganisms that resemble the “good bacteria” in our gut. Science is yet to fully explore the healing potential of probiotics; meanwhile some studies have ruled in their favor.

Shigellosis

Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause bloody diarrhea (called dysentery).

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

ShigellosisCancer and HomeopathyReiki and Pranic HealingCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body ArtMRSA - The Super BugProbiotics - Support System for the GutFood Safety for HealthAntibiotics

What's New on Medindia

Eating More Plant Protein to Keep Your Heart Healthy

Listening to Music may Help Stroke Patients Recover Faster

Olive Oil Lowers Heart Disease Risk in Americans
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive