Gujarat records another spike of COVID-19 cases with 1,335 new cases, taking its tally to nearly 1,04,341, while the death toll rose to 3,108 as 14 more patients succumbed.



The state has recorded 7,906 cases, at an average of 1,317 cases daily, in September so far.



About 1,212 patients were discharged on Sunday, taking the total of cured to 84,758, while the state has 16,475 active cases, out of which 92 critical patients are still on a ventilator.



‘Gujarat's death rate has come down to 2.97 percent. ’





Health authorities have so far handled 27,80,671 RT-PCR tests, while the state has nearly 7,35,952 people quarantined - 7,33,790 at home and 2,162 in government facilities.



Source: Medindia Gujarat's death rate has, however, come down to 2.97 percent.Health authorities have so far handled 27,80,671 RT-PCR tests, while the state has nearly 7,35,952 people quarantined - 7,33,790 at home and 2,162 in government facilities.Source: Medindia About 1,212 patients were discharged on Sunday, taking the total of cured to 84,758, while the state has 16,475 active cases, out of which 92 critical patients are still on a ventilator.