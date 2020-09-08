by Colleen Fleiss on  August 9, 2020 at 9:10 PM Coronavirus News
Gujarat Reports 1,101 More COVID-19 Cases
On Saturday, Gujarat has reported 1,101 fresh coronavirus cases, sending its tally up to 69,986, while 23 more deaths took its toll to 2,629.

Surat, the state's new hotspot, led with 226 cases, Ahmedabad followed with 158 and Vadodara was on the third place with 113.

Rajkot saw 93 new cases, Jamnagar 54, Bhavnagar 47, Amreli 33, Junagadh 32, Panchmahals 31, Gandhinagar and Mehsana 30 each, Dahod 27, Gir-Somnath 26, Kutch 22, Surendranagar 21, Morbi 20, Patan 19, Valsad 17, Bharuch and Narmada 11 each, Kheda 10, Anand, Mahisagar, and Botad nine each, Chhota Udepur and Sabarkantha eight each, Navsari sevn, Banaskantha and Porbandar five each, Devbhumi Dwarka four, Aravalli three, Tapi two and Dang one.


Fatality-wise, Ahmedabad continues to lead with 1,635 deaths, with Surat a distant second with 496, and Vadodara at 97. There also have been 46 deaths in Gandhinagar, 40 in Rajkot, 30 in Patan, 26 in Bhavnagar, 24 in Aravalli, 22 in Mehsana, 17 in Panchmahals, 16 in Banaskantha, 15 in Kheda, 14 in Anand and 11 in Bharuch.

Gujarat's mortality rate has come down to 3.75 per cent, but is still one of the highest in the country.

Till now, the health authorities have conducted 9,56,645 RT-PCR tests.

Meanwhile, 1,135 patients were discharged on Saturday, taking the total to 52,827.

The state currently has 14,530 active cases, out of which 82 critical patients are still on ventilator.

There are 4,80,509 people quarantined in the state - 4,79,126 at home and 1,383 in government facilities.

Source: IANS

