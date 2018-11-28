medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Hospital News

Gujarat Home Minister Diagnosed with Oral Cancer

by Iswarya on  November 28, 2018 at 10:18 AM Hospital News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Gujarat Home Minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja has been diagnosed with throat and mouth cancer, announced the doctors after surgery on Monday evening.

Jadeja, 56, was admitted to the HCG Hospital in Ahmedabad and a team of doctors led by Kaustubh Patel performed the surgery.
Gujarat Home Minister Diagnosed with Oral Cancer
Gujarat Home Minister Diagnosed with Oral Cancer

Hospital sources said the surgery lasted six hours and the cancer cells from the Minister's mouth were removed. A sample of the cell has been despatched to a laboratory to ascertain the stage of cancer he was suffering from.

Jadeja has been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and an official bulletin from the hospital stated that he would be kept under observation for at least 72 hours. His health is currently stable.

The Minister was not feeling well for some days and was advised to undergo several tests.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Recommended Reading

Oral Cancer

Oral cancer is a cancer that develops in any part of the mouth. It is more common in men over 40.

Oral Cancer Treatment Side Effect Prevented by New Drug

Common cancer treatment side effect known as oral mucositis can now be prevented by a newly developed drug, says study.

World Oral Cancer Awareness Month

Oral cancers or mouth cancers are a type of head and neck cancer which can occur anywhere in the mouth. April is ear-marked as World Oral Cancer Awareness month to raise awareness of the condition.

New Antibody Test Helps in Early Detection of Oral Cancer

A new antibody test has been developed, that helps to detect the risk of cancer of the oropharynx before it becomes clinically detectable.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette, smoking and diets are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause diseases

Dental Check-Up

It is commonly recommended that you visit the dentist twice a year to clean your teeth and gums and also do the basic check–ups.

Head and Neck Cancers

Head and neck cancers usually occur in the squamous cells lining the moist, mucosal surfaces inside the head and neck.

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits.

Leukoplakia

Leukoplakia refers to a painless, raised white patch in the mouth that does not go away on rubbing, and is associated with an increased risk of getting oral cancer.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Oral Cancer Cancer and Homeopathy Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Dental Check-Up Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant Head and Neck Cancers Leukoplakia 

What's New on Medindia

Nutritional Guard - Bottle Gourd or Lauki

Brain Metastasis

Dates: Nutritious Desert Fruit with Health Benefits
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive