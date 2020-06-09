by Jeffil Obadiah on  September 6, 2020 at 6:01 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Gujarat Extends Ban Tobacco Products
The Gujarat government extended the ban on the sale, stocking, production and distribution of Gutka as well as products containing tobacco and nicotine for another year.

Nitin Patel, the health minister as well as the Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat, on Friday said "There is a ban on Gutka and Pan masala containing tobacco and nicotine in the state, where selling stocking, production and distribution of these products is prohibited. Keeping in mind the health of the public, the government has decided to extend the ban for one more year."

Empowering Better Health

"The prohibition is issued through the Rules and Regulations, 2011 under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. According to the rules, addition of tobacco or nicotine in any edible products is prohibited. The presence of tobacco nicotine in Gutka is injurious to health. In order to maintain the health and well-being of the citizens and the next generation, we find it imperative to ban gutka in the state," added Patel.


Patel said that the law prohibiting selling of cigarettes and tobacco products within a hundred yard radius of educational institutes and schools is being strictly enforced in the state. "We have collected Rs eleven lakh from around 10,000 violators of this law in three years from raids carried out by the Foods and Drugs Control Authority (FDCA)," added Patel.

The then Narendra Modi government had imposed the ban on Gutka and pan masala products on September 11, 2012. Since then every year the state government has been extending the ban for a period of one year.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Drugs to Treat Tobacco / Nicotine Addiction
Smokers use tobacco or nicotine regularly in spite of being aware of negative health consequences. Nicotine dependence can be treated by using medications which could help quit smoking.
READ MORE
Smoking And Tobacco
Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about the History of Tobacco
READ MORE
Smoking among Women
Tobacco use in women is on the rise. The health risks of tobacco are far too many has never done a woman any good psychologically or health-wise.
READ MORE
Antioxidants to Help You When You Quit Smoking
Smoking is injurious to health, but it sure is a tough addiction to stop. Cure yourself with the power of antioxidants to eliminate health risks such as lung cancer and dental problems.
READ MORE
Health Hazards of Smoking
Smoking causes many diseases and affects the overall health of smokers.
READ MORE
Smoking And Cancer
Smoking is the most important preventable cause of cancer in the world.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

More News on:

Health Hazards of SmokingSmoking And CancerSmoking And Tobacco