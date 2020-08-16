by Colleen Fleiss on  August 16, 2020 at 6:39 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Gujarat COVID Tally to 76,569
Gujarat has reported 1,087 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's total tally to 76,569, while 15 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 2,748, health officials said.

As many as 1,083 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 59,522.

Empowering Better Health

Hotspot Surat continued to lead the state's tally with 232 cases, followed by Ahmedabad (161), Vadodara (107), Rajkot (99), Jamnagar (56), Panchmahals (40), Junagadh (39), Gandhinagar (36), Bhavnagar Gir-Somnath and Mahesana (24 each), Bharuch and Dahod with (23 each), Kutch (22), Morbi (21), Banaskantha (15), Patan and Surendranagar (13 each), Anand (12), Navsari (10), Valsad (9), Sabarkantha (8), Kheda and Narmada (7 each), Botad and Chhota Udepur (6 each), Tapi (5), Mahisagar and Porbandar (4 each), and Aravalli and Devbhumi Dwarka (3 each).


Gujarat's mortality rate has come down to 3.58 per cent, but it is still one of the highest in the country.

Till now the health authorities have conducted 12,11,047 RT-PCR tests in Gujarat, out of which 11,34,478 have returned negative.

Right now, there are over 4.9 lakh people quarantined in the state, out of which 4,92,647 are under home quarantine and 989 in government facilities.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
COVID-19 in Kerala: Coronavirus Cases Cross 40,000, Record 1,569 Cases In One Day
In Kerala, the daily number of positive coronavirus cases is increasing and recorded its highest one-day tally with 1,569 cases, taking the total to 41,090.
READ MORE
Link Between Cardiovascular Risk Factors and COVID-19 Complications
COVID-19 patients with cardiovascular comorbidities or risk factors are more likely to develop cardiovascular complications while hospitalized, and more likely to die from COVID-19 infection, stated new study.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

More News on:

Neck Cracking