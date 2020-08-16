Gujarat COVID Tally to 76,569

Hotspot Surat continued to lead the state's tally with 232 cases, followed by Ahmedabad (161), Vadodara (107), Rajkot (99), Jamnagar (56), Panchmahals (40), Junagadh (39), Gandhinagar (36), Bhavnagar Gir-Somnath and Mahesana (24 each), Bharuch and Dahod with (23 each), Kutch (22), Morbi (21), Banaskantha (15), Patan and Surendranagar (13 each), Anand (12), Navsari (10), Valsad (9), Sabarkantha (8), Kheda and Narmada (7 each), Botad and Chhota Udepur (6 each), Tapi (5), Mahisagar and Porbandar (4 each), and Aravalli and Devbhumi Dwarka (3 each).
‘There are 14,299 active COVID-19 cases in Gujarat at present, out of which the condition of 14,228 is stable, while 71 critical patients are still on ventilator support.’
Gujarat's mortality rate has come down to 3.58 per cent, but it is still one of the highest in the country.
Till now the health authorities have conducted 12,11,047 RT-PCR tests in Gujarat, out of which 11,34,478 have returned negative.
Right now, there are over 4.9 lakh people quarantined in the state, out of which 4,92,647 are under home quarantine and 989 in government facilities.
Source: IANS