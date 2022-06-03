Guilt can be Overcome by Mindfulness Meditation

Advertisement

There are phone apps that help generate self-awareness and many big corporations are folding mindfulness training programs into their curriculums. But there may be an unanticipated downside to secular mindfulness meditation practices, according to new research led by the University of Washington's Foster School of Business, and published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.said lead author Andrew Hafenbrack, an assistant professor in the Foster School who studies mindfulness.Researchers wanted to know how mindfulness meditation reduces negative emotions, like anger and guilt.Hafenbrack said.Hafenbrack said.When people feel guilty, it tends to make them focus outward, on other people, which can promote reparative actions.Hafenbrack said.To better understand meditation practices, the researchers conducted eight experiments with more than 1,400 participants in the U.S. and Portugal. Participants varied for each experiment - some were U.S. adults recruited online, some were graduate students attending a university in Portugal, and another group was mostly undergraduates at the Wharton School of Business.In their first study, the researchers demonstrated that mindfulness does reduce feelings of guilt. Participants were randomly assigned to either write about a past situation that made them feel guilty or write about their previous day.Then, they listened to either an eight-minute guided mindfulness meditation recording that instructed them to focus on the physical sensations of breathing or an eight-minute control condition recording in which they were instructed to let their minds wander.Participants who listened to the mindfulness recording reported feeling less guilt compared to those in the mind-wandering control group. This was true whether they had written about a guilty situation or their previous day.The team then ran six other experiments to test whether mindfulness meditation would influence prosocial reparative behaviors, like making up with a friend after doing something that caused harm.For example, in two experiments all participants were asked to recall and write about a time they wronged someone and felt guilty, before being randomly assigned to meditate or not.After that, they were asked to allocate a hypothetical $100 between a birthday gift for the person they had wronged, a charity for African flood victims, and themselves. Participants who had meditated allocated approximately 17% less to the person they had wronged compared to those who had not meditated.These and three other, similar experiments established that mindfulness meditation reduces the tendency to make amends for harming others.said co-author Isabelle Solal, an assistant professor at ESSEC Business School in Cergy-Pointoise, France.While focused breathing meditation is the most popular form of meditation, used in mindfulness programs such as the Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction approach and Google's Search Inside Yourself, the study also explored loving kindness meditation, which appears in those programs as well. Loving kindness meditation consists of imagery exercises in which one evokes other people and sends wishes that each is happy, well, and free from suffering.In the final experiment, participants once again wrote about a time they wronged someone and felt guilty, before listening to either a focused breathing mindfulness meditation recording or a loving kindness meditation recording.Participants in the loving kindness group reported higher intentions to contact, apologize to, and makeup with people they had harmed compared to participants in the focused breathing meditation group. The difference was explained by participants'said co-author Matthew LaPalme, who was a research scientist at Yale University and now works at Amazon.Source: Eurekalert