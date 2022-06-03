About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Guilt can be Overcome by Mindfulness Meditation

by Karishma Abhishek on March 6, 2022 at 3:16 PM
Font : A-A+

Guilt can be Overcome by Mindfulness Meditation

Guilt may be reduced by practicing mindfulness meditation as per a study at the University Of Washington, published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.

Mindfulness meditation is a stress-management practice with an ancient lineage that cultivates nonjudgmental awareness of the present moment, often by directing attention to the physical sensations of breathing.

Advertisement


Initially inspired by centuries-old Buddhist practices consisting of philosophies and meditations together, today a secular version of mindfulness — consisting of meditations alone — is becoming increasingly popular.

There are phone apps that help generate self-awareness and many big corporations are folding mindfulness training programs into their curriculums. But there may be an unanticipated downside to secular mindfulness meditation practices, according to new research led by the University of Washington's Foster School of Business, and published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.
Advertisement

"Meditating can reduce feelings of guilt, thus limiting reactions like generosity that are important to human relationships," said lead author Andrew Hafenbrack, an assistant professor in the Foster School who studies mindfulness.

Researchers wanted to know how mindfulness meditation reduces negative emotions, like anger and guilt.

"Negative emotions may not be pleasant, but they can help us navigate social situations and maintain relationships," Hafenbrack said.

"If someone gets really angry and they yell at their boss, or something, and they get fired or make people feel unsafe, then you know that's a bad thing," Hafenbrack said. "Not all negative emotions are the same in terms of the kinds of behaviors that they queue up, though."

When people feel guilty, it tends to make them focus outward, on other people, which can promote reparative actions.

"Meditating for short periods of time is a tool that can make people feel better, like popping an aspirin when they have a headache," Hafenbrack said. "We have a responsibility as researchers to share not only the many positive effects of meditation, but also the inadvertent side effects, such as the potential for it to occasionally relax one's moral compass."

To better understand meditation practices, the researchers conducted eight experiments with more than 1,400 participants in the U.S. and Portugal. Participants varied for each experiment - some were U.S. adults recruited online, some were graduate students attending a university in Portugal, and another group was mostly undergraduates at the Wharton School of Business.

In their first study, the researchers demonstrated that mindfulness does reduce feelings of guilt. Participants were randomly assigned to either write about a past situation that made them feel guilty or write about their previous day.

Then, they listened to either an eight-minute guided mindfulness meditation recording that instructed them to focus on the physical sensations of breathing or an eight-minute control condition recording in which they were instructed to let their minds wander.

Participants who listened to the mindfulness recording reported feeling less guilt compared to those in the mind-wandering control group. This was true whether they had written about a guilty situation or their previous day.

The team then ran six other experiments to test whether mindfulness meditation would influence prosocial reparative behaviors, like making up with a friend after doing something that caused harm.

For example, in two experiments all participants were asked to recall and write about a time they wronged someone and felt guilty, before being randomly assigned to meditate or not.

After that, they were asked to allocate a hypothetical $100 between a birthday gift for the person they had wronged, a charity for African flood victims, and themselves. Participants who had meditated allocated approximately 17% less to the person they had wronged compared to those who had not meditated.

The psychological process behind these allocation differences was reduced guilt. These and three other, similar experiments established that mindfulness meditation reduces the tendency to make amends for harming others.

"This research serves as a caution to people who might be tempted to use mindfulness meditation to reduce emotions that are unpleasant, but necessary to support moral thoughts and behavior," said co-author Isabelle Solal, an assistant professor at ESSEC Business School in Cergy-Pointoise, France.

While focused breathing meditation is the most popular form of meditation, used in mindfulness programs such as the Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction approach and Google's Search Inside Yourself, the study also explored loving kindness meditation, which appears in those programs as well. Loving kindness meditation consists of imagery exercises in which one evokes other people and sends wishes that each is happy, well, and free from suffering.

In the final experiment, participants once again wrote about a time they wronged someone and felt guilty, before listening to either a focused breathing mindfulness meditation recording or a loving kindness meditation recording.

Participants in the loving kindness group reported higher intentions to contact, apologize to, and makeup with people they had harmed compared to participants in the focused breathing meditation group. The difference was explained by participants' increased focus on others and feelings of love.

"Our research suggests that loving kindness meditation may allow people to have the stress-reduction benefits of meditation without the cost of reducing repair, because it increases focus on others and feelings of love," said co-author Matthew LaPalme, who was a research scientist at Yale University and now works at Amazon.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Online Tutoring — Positive Alternate To Studies
Production of Plant-derived Cholesterol for MRNA Vaccines an... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Top 5 Healthy Body and Mind Promoting Foods in Kitchen
Top 5 Healthy Body and Mind Promoting Foods in Kitchen
Are Strawberries the Diabetes-Friendly Fruit?
Are Strawberries the Diabetes-Friendly Fruit?
Test Your Knowledge on Postpartum Depression (PPD)
Test Your Knowledge on Postpartum Depression (PPD)
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Benefits of Meditation / Meditation Therapy Meditation: Just For The Mind? Seven Chakras and Our Health Healthy Living Simple Ways to Stay Fit Techniques for Stress Relief Mindfulness Meditation Silencing the Mental Chatter Emotional Healing Benefits of Spirituality 

Recommended Reading
Fear of Guilt Associated with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder
Fear of Guilt Associated with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder
The fear of guilt may cause feelings of doubt in decision-making and less satisfaction with the ......
Shame, Guilt can Affect Work of Asthma Sufferers
Shame, Guilt can Affect Work of Asthma Sufferers
Asthma sufferers experience shame and guilt for using inhalers at work which may prevent them from ....
Study Says Why Obeying Orders can Make Us Do Terrible Things
Study Says Why Obeying Orders can Make Us Do Terrible Things
Obeying orders were found to reduce empathy and guilt related brain activity for the inflicted ......
Non-traditional Social Strategies to Feel Connected
Non-traditional Social Strategies to Feel Connected
Amid COVID-19 social distancing, from watching reruns to relationships, there are many ways of ......
Benefits of Meditation / Meditation Therapy
Benefits of Meditation / Meditation Therapy
Meditation therapy is one of the best Alternative Therapies. It is a Mind-Body Medicine....
Benefits of Spirituality
Benefits of Spirituality
Spirituality enables and propagates discovering our true selves. We do think that perception is a po...
Emotional Healing
Emotional Healing
Emotional healing is the ability to take proper control of painful thoughts, feelings and emotions. ...
Meditation: Just For The Mind?
Meditation: Just For The Mind?
We meditate to calm the mind and perceive inner self through spirituality. On the other hand, we als...
Mindfulness Meditation
Mindfulness Meditation
Mindfulness meditation is awareness of actuality and being in a non-judgemental state. It gives peac...
Seven Chakras and Our Health
Seven Chakras and Our Health
Seven chakras help us to understand mind-body relationship. Chakra meditation and chakra test help y...
Silencing the Mental Chatter
Silencing the Mental Chatter
Mental chatter means to have a normal brain. The article highlights simple ways to silence mental ch...
Simple Ways to Stay Fit
Simple Ways to Stay Fit
Have breakfast like a king and dinner like a pauper -follow simple dietary principles to keep fit an...
Techniques for Stress Relief
Techniques for Stress Relief
Stress is a part of everyday lives. It can be beneficial to an extent, but when it disrupts the equi...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)