Guidelines for Using Anti-COVID Drug 2-DG are Out Now

‘2-DG must be prescribed to patients who developed moderate to severe forms of SARS-CoV-2 infections and caution must be exercised while using it on people with comorbidities.’

• The drug 2-DG must only be prescribed to COVID patients who have been hospitalized by moderate to severe forms of the infection.• The drug should be prescribed as early as possible to COVID patients who have developed moderate to severe forms of the infection for a maximum duration of up to 10 days.• Use of 2-DG in COVID patients with uncontrolled diabetes, severe hepatic and renal impairment, severe cardiac problem, and acute respiratory distress syndrome must be exercised with caution.• Administration of 2-DG by pregnant and lactating women and patients below 18 years must be strictly avoided.• Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is the point of contact for the medicine supply to hospitals, in case of requests from patients or their attendants.The drug showed promising outcomes in clinical trials, and it was reported that a higher percentage of patients showedafter the therapy.Source: Medindia