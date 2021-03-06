by Saisruthi Sankaranarayanan on  June 3, 2021 at 7:07 PM Coronavirus News
Guidelines for Using Anti-COVID Drug 2-DG are Out Now
The new drug by DRDO is the current sensation in COVID-19 treatment. On Tuesday, the DRDO on Twitter issued "Directions for use of 2-DG in COVID-19 patients as per DCGI approval"

This "Made-in-India" drug 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose was developed by DRDO. Previously, the first batch of this drug was released on 17 May by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

Key takeaways from the guidelines


• The drug 2-DG must only be prescribed to COVID patients who have been hospitalized by moderate to severe forms of the infection.

• The drug should be prescribed as early as possible to COVID patients who have developed moderate to severe forms of the infection for a maximum duration of up to 10 days.

• Use of 2-DG in COVID patients with uncontrolled diabetes, severe hepatic and renal impairment, severe cardiac problem, and acute respiratory distress syndrome must be exercised with caution.

• Administration of 2-DG by pregnant and lactating women and patients below 18 years must be strictly avoided.

• Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is the point of contact for the medicine supply to hospitals, in case of requests from patients or their attendants.

The drug showed promising outcomes in clinical trials, and it was reported that a higher percentage of patients showed RT-PCR negative conversion after the therapy.



Source: Medindia

