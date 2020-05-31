by Colleen Fleiss on  May 31, 2020 at 11:35 PM Indian Health News
Guidelines for Phased Re-opening of the Lockdown Published
There will be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods from June 1, said The Centre.

In an exit mode from the 68-day nationwide lockdown, the Centre said that restrictions will be limited to only containment zones up to June 30.

The MHA emphasized that no state/UT shall stop the movement of any type of goods/cargo for cross land border under treaties with neighboring states.


However, if a state/ Union Territory based on reasons of public health and its assessment of the situation proposes to regulate movement of persons, it will give wide publicity in advance regarding the restrictions to be placed on such movement, and the related procedures to be followed.

The MHA said, "Movement by passenger trains and Shramik Special trains; domestic passenger air travel; movement of Indian nationals stranded outside the country and of specified persons to travel abroad; evacuation of foreign nationals; and sign-on and sign-off of Indian seafarers will continue to be regulated as per the SOPs issued."

Source: IANS

