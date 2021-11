Guidelines for Early Parkinson’s Disease

Guideline for the treatment of early Parkinson's disease has been issued by The American Academy of Neurology (AAN), published in the online issue of Neurologyģ, the medical journal of the AAN. The guideline is also endorsed by the Parkinson's Foundation.



Parkinson's disease (PD) is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that primarily affects movement due to the loss of nerve cells - neurons that produce a chemical messenger (neurotransmitter) in the brain called dopamine (black substance).