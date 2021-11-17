Guidelines for Early Parkinson’s Disease

Guideline for the treatment of early Parkinson's disease has been issued by The American Academy of Neurology (AAN), published in the online issue of Neurology®, the medical journal of the AAN. The guideline is also endorsed by the Parkinson's Foundation.



Parkinson's disease (PD) is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that primarily affects movement due to the loss of nerve cells - neurons that produce a chemical messenger (neurotransmitter) in the brain called dopamine (black substance).