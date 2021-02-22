New book on Menopause's Effect on Women at Work, Home

"Women need information on what the menopause is and how to manage it. They want their careers and relationships to continue to flourish, to ensure they can step into the Second Phase of their womanhood empowered. This book enables women and those with whom they interact to do just that," Usher explained.Commenting on why organizations must formulate a menopause policy (under women's welfare), she added: "Unfortunately, India is yet to introduce menopause policies for women. This puts Indian organizations at a distinct disadvantage. Multiple studies have found that those with an equal or higher rate of female employment, outperform those without.""Women are increasingly focusing on their careers and have ambitions of a seat in C-Suite or driving entrepreneurial success. Menopause can and does impact women and their ability to work at the level needed to succeed in today's fast paced world. Business is at risk of losing some its most talented and able female staff due to a lack of awareness and investment. This is an oversight that can so easily be rectified," Usher maintained.Usher is a highly experienced Menopause and Relationships Coach, working with women on the successful creation, development and growth of personal and career relationships during this period of intense and unpredictable change.She combines her extensive experience as a corporate change leader and her own menopausal journey to deliver a uniquely positive approach.Prior to this, she was a Global Change Manager for FTSE 100 companies, managing major corporate transformation projects across multiple disciplines and continents, deploying her excellent relationship management, influencing and communication skills.Source: IANS