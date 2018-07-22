GST Tax Exemption on Sanitary Napkins Announced

Font : A- A+



Maharashtra Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said sanitary napkins will be exempted from GST.



Sanitary napkins are taxed 12 per cent tax under the one-year old GST regime, which attracted serious criticism from various quarters.

GST Tax Exemption on Sanitary Napkins Announced



Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 28th GST Council meeting, the minister also said that tax on bamboo also has been slashed to 12 per cent.



‘GST Slash: Sanitary napkins exempted.’ This would mean there would be no input tax credit available, even though inputs in the production of sanitary napkins are taxed.



It is expected that the council would decide on revision of tax rates on vending machines and lithium ion batteries among others.



Source: IANS Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 28th GST Council meeting, the minister also said that tax on bamboo also has been slashed to 12 per cent.This would mean there would be no input tax credit available, even though inputs in the production of sanitary napkins are taxed.It is expected that the council would decide on revision of tax rates on vending machines and lithium ion batteries among others.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement