medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Women Health News

GST Tax Exemption on Sanitary Napkins Announced

by Colleen Fleiss on  July 22, 2018 at 10:28 PM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Maharashtra Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said sanitary napkins will be exempted from GST.

Sanitary napkins are taxed 12 per cent tax under the one-year old GST regime, which attracted serious criticism from various quarters.
GST Tax Exemption on Sanitary Napkins Announced
GST Tax Exemption on Sanitary Napkins Announced

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 28th GST Council meeting, the minister also said that tax on bamboo also has been slashed to 12 per cent.

This would mean there would be no input tax credit available, even though inputs in the production of sanitary napkins are taxed.

It is expected that the council would decide on revision of tax rates on vending machines and lithium ion batteries among others.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Related Links

Pad Man makes Nationwide Campaign for Use of Sanitary Napkins

Pad Man makes Nationwide Campaign for Use of Sanitary Napkins

The Niine Movement, an ambitious 5-year plan will be launched at the Menstrual Awareness Conclave held at Delhi on Menstrual Hygiene Awareness Day on 28th May 2018 with the aim to break the taboos associated with menstruation.

Low-cost Bio-degradable Sanitary Pads to Reach Rural Women in India: Exclusive Interview With Aakar Foundation

Low-cost Bio-degradable Sanitary Pads to Reach Rural Women in India: Exclusive Interview With Aakar Foundation

Low-cost, bio-degradable sanitary napkins developed by The Better India and Aakar Foundation to reach women and girls in the rural parts of India.

Test Your Knowledge on Menstruation

Test Your Knowledge on Menstruation

Menstruation or having the monthly period is something every woman has to learn to live with whether she likes it or not. Do you know why a woman gets the period and what purpose it serves? Take this quiz to learn more about the ...

NCW Recommends Installation of Sanitary Napkin Vending Machines in Schools and Colleges

NCW Recommends Installation of Sanitary Napkin Vending Machines in Schools and Colleges

National Commission for Women (NCW) urges the Union Human Resource Minister Prakash Javadekar to install sanitary napkin vending machines in all schools and universities in India.

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Lazy Eyes

Test Your Knowledge on Lazy Eyes

Lazy eye or amblyopia occurs when sight in one eye is less than the other in early childhood due to ...

 Tracheal Cancer (Cancer of the windpipe)

Tracheal Cancer (Cancer of the windpipe)

Tracheal or windpipe cancer is a rare cancer and its cause is unclear. The most common squamous ...

 Tecovirimat - Drug Information

Tecovirimat - Drug Information

Tecovirimat can be used to treat smallpox disease in adult and pediatric patients who weigh at ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...