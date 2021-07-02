by Karishma Abhishek on  February 7, 2021 at 9:35 PM Mental Health News
GSA Strategies Improve Care In Dementia-Related Psychosis
Strategies addressing a variety of challenges that persons with dementia-related psychosis and their caregivers encounter during moves through different health care settings have been highlighted by a clinical workgroup of experts (interdisciplinary fields of expertise) in a white paper "Dementia-Related Psychosis: Strategies to Address Barriers to Care Across Settings," from The Gerontological Society of America (GSA).

It follows a 2019 GSA publication, "Dementia-Related Psychosis: Gaps and Opportunities for Improving Quality of Care." Dementia is an umbrella term for a group of neurodegenerative diseases that are characterized by gradual memory loss, cognitive decline, and behavioral changes.

"When left untreated, the hallucinations and delusions that frequently occur in patients with dementia can cause the significant patient and caregiver distress and often lead to institutionalization. There is a pressing need for greater awareness of the condition and more effective diagnostic and treatment strategies", says Gary W. Small, MD, FGSA, chair of psychiatry at Hackensack University Medical Center and the physician in chief of behavioral health at Hackensack Meridian Health.


Almost 2 million Americans with dementia experience delusions (false beliefs) and hallucinations (seeing or hearing things that others do not see or hear), otherwise termed as dementia-related psychosis. It is often undetected in people who reveal overlapping symptoms of other complex behavioral and psychological symptoms of dementia.

Care to be Taken in Dementia-related Psychosis

The paper enforces the need for better care of individuals with dementia-related psychosis with the aid of new initiatives and advocacy at several levels. Since psychosis in dementia is associated with an increased risk of recurrent hospitalization, the requirement for more restrictive levels of care becomes mandatory.

"Primary care needs full support to be able to better identify and care for these patients, both in terms of education about dementia-related psychosis and its management, and also by providing enhanced access to expert and specialty care, particularly for providers in rural communities. We need to not only formalize and expand the education of trainees and providers on this disease, but enhance care coordination opportunities through collaborative models and telehealth platforms -- to ensure that providers not only have an understanding of dementia-related psychosis, but the resources to adequately care for these patients", says Alexis Eastman, MD, the medical director in the Division of Geriatrics at UW Hospitals and Clinics and an assistant professor at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, who also served on the workgroup.

The team also highlights that a team-based approach to patient care and additional education for staff, as well as surveyors, could help enhance resident quality of life and support guideline-based care, especially in long-term care settings.

Source: Medindia

