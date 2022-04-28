About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Greeneries may Boost Your Cognition

by Karishma Abhishek on April 28, 2022 at 7:38 AM
Font : A-A+

Greeneries may Boost Your Cognition

Cognitive function gets boosted when living in areas with more greenery (parks, community gardens, and other greenery) as per a study at the Boston University School of Public Health, published in the journal JAMA Network Open.

A person's risk of developing dementia later in life, strongly depends on his cognitive function at middle age.

Advertisement


The present study highlights the benefits of green space in residential areas in improving cognition (particularly psychomotor speed and attention, but not learning or working memory) and reducing depression.

Need for Greenery Exposure for Cognition

"Some of the primary ways that nature may improve health is by helping people recover from psychological stress and by encouraging people to be outside socializing with friends, both of which boost mental health. This study is among the few to provide evidence that greenspace may benefit cognitive function in older ages. Our findings suggest that greenspace should be investigated as a potential population-level approach to improve cognitive function," says Dr. Marcia Pescador Jimenez, study lead and corresponding author, and assistant professor of epidemiology at BUSPH.
Advertisement

However further studies are required to differentiate between specific types of vegetation and the team is set to apply deep learning algorithms to Google Street View images to better understand the specific elements of greenery, such as trees or grass, that could be the driving factors for health.

"Based on these results, clinicians and public health authorities should consider green space exposure as a potential factor to reduce depression, and thus, boost cognition. Policymakers and urban planners should focus on adding more green space in everyday life to improve cognitive function," says Pescador Jimenez.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Rift Valley Fever - An Emerging Threat to Humans and Animals
Rift Valley Fever - An Emerging Threat to Humans and Animals
World Malaria Day 2022 —
World Malaria Day 2022 — "Harness Innovation to Reduce the Malaria Disease Burden and Save Lives"
International Cesarean Awareness Month 2022 — Foster Women-Centered Care!
International Cesarean Awareness Month 2022 — Foster Women-Centered Care!
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Dyspraxia 

Recommended Reading
Your Personality may Determine Your Risk of Cognitive Decline
Your Personality may Determine Your Risk of Cognitive Decline
Higher conscientiousness and lower neuroticism in one's personality may be associated with mild ......
Can Vitamin C Intake Improve Cognition?
Can Vitamin C Intake Improve Cognition?
Cognitive impairment in older Australians may be precipitated by low levels of vitamin C according ....
Nutrition and Cognitive Development in Young Children
Nutrition and Cognitive Development in Young Children
Nutrition plays an important role in cognitive development of children. Various mental assessment .....
MIND Diet
MIND Diet
MIND diet is a healthy meal plan which is designed to lower the risk of Alzheimer''s disease, ......
Dyspraxia
Dyspraxia
Dyspraxia is a developmental disorder characterized by difficulty in controlling the muscles, leadin...

Most Popular on Medindia

The Essence of Yoga Blood Pressure Calculator Drug - Food Interactions Sanatogen Noscaphene (Noscapine) Selfie Addiction Calculator Iron Intake Calculator Blood - Sugar Chart A-Z Drug Brands in India Drug Side Effects Calculator

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE