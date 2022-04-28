Greeneries may Boost Your Cognition

Need for Greenery Exposure for Cognition

Advertisement

says Dr. Marcia Pescador Jimenez, study lead and corresponding author, and assistant professor of epidemiology at BUSPH.However further studies are required toand the team is set to apply deep learning algorithms to Google Street View images to better understand the specific elements of greenery, such as trees or grass, that could be the driving factors for health.says Pescador Jimenez.Source: Medindia