Greeneries may Boost Your Cognition

Cognitive function gets boosted when living in areas with more greenery (parks, community gardens, and other greenery) as per a study at the Boston University School of Public Health, published in the journal JAMA Network Open.
A person's risk of developing dementia later in life, strongly depends on his cognitive function at middle age.
The present study highlights the benefits of green space in residential areas in improving cognition (particularly psychomotor speed and attention, but not learning or working memory) and reducing depression.
Need for Greenery Exposure for Cognition"Some of the primary ways that nature may improve health is by helping people recover from psychological stress and by encouraging people to be outside socializing with friends, both of which boost mental health. This study is among the few to provide evidence that greenspace may benefit cognitive function in older ages. Our findings suggest that greenspace should be investigated as a potential population-level approach to improve cognitive function," says Dr. Marcia Pescador Jimenez, study lead and corresponding author, and assistant professor of epidemiology at BUSPH.
However further studies are required to differentiate between specific types of vegetation and the team is set to apply deep learning algorithms to Google Street View images to better understand the specific elements of greenery, such as trees or grass, that could be the driving factors for health.
"Based on these results, clinicians and public health authorities should consider green space exposure as a potential factor to reduce depression, and thus, boost cognition. Policymakers and urban planners should focus on adding more green space in everyday life to improve cognitive function," says Pescador Jimenez.
Source: Medindia