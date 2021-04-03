by Anjanee Sharma on  March 4, 2021 at 3:35 PM Genetics & Stem Cells News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Green Tea Supplements Affect Facial Development
Belgian and Spanish researchers have observed that the intake of green tea extracts can decrease facial dysmorphology in Down Syndrome children if taken during the first three years of life.

A mice study confirmed that low doses could lead to positive effects, but high doses can disrupt facial and bone development.

Down syndrome occurs due to an extra (third) copy of chromosome 21, resulting in overexpression of the genes in this region, leading to several physical and intellectual disabilities.


The gene DYRK1A is responsible for the alterations in brain and bone development in people with Down syndrome. The EGCG (epigallocatechin-3-gallate), a compound in green tea, inhibits DYRK1A activity.

Prior studies have shown that EGCG could also improve cognition in young adults with Down syndrome.

For the study, the research team examined green tea supplements' effect on facial development in Down syndrome. The first part of the study involved EGCG supplements being tested in mice at different dosages. The second part was an observational study on children with and without Down syndrome.

The mice study treatment started before birth (while the pups were still developing in the womb) with either a low or a high dose of green tea extracts being added to their drinking water.

Professor Greetje Vande Velde, co-lead author, explained that the low dose treatment positively affected mice models of Down syndrome - 60% showed a facial shape similar to the control group. Whereas the highest dose resulted in very mixed results, with some cases having disrupted normal facial development, causing additional dysmorphology.

The observational study involved 287 children (0-18 years) from Spain and North America. Among children with Down syndrome, 13 received EGCG supplementation, and 63 did not. Participants from the treated group were all self-medicated and didn't follow a prescribed protocol.

Neus Martínez-Abadías, co-lead author, explained that all participants were photographed from various angles to create a 3D model of their faces. To compare the faces of the participants, 21 facial landmarks and the distances between them were used.

Findings showed that 57% of the linear distances were substantially different when the faces of children with Down syndrome who never received the treatment were compared to those of children without Down syndrome in children aged 0-3 years. However, those who did receive EGCG treatment had a much smaller difference of only 25%. No difference was found in the adolescent group.

In conclusion, after green tea supplementation, the facial dysmorphology decreases, and the children with or without Down syndrome look more alike.

However, the supplements only affect facial development when administered in the early stages of life when the face and skull are rapidly growing.

The authors caution that the findings are only preliminary and based on an observational study. Future research is necessary to evaluate the effects, appropriate dose, and therapeutic potential of these supplements. The possible effects of these supplements on other organs and systems also need to be studied.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Down Syndrome
Down Syndrome is a congenital disorder among children commonly born to older mothers. The condition is also known as 'Up syndrome' because of the cheerful persona of the Down children.
READ MORE
Genetic Testing of Diseases
Genetic testing helps to confirm a genetic condition in an individual and involves q complex laboratory techniques
READ MORE
Fetal Facial Expressions Key to Healthy Brain Function?
Evaluation of fetal expressions can serve as a key for predicting the healthy brain function of the fetus.
READ MORE
Prdm16 Is A Novel Gene Important for Craniofacial Development: Study
A baby is born with a facial cleft every hour, of every day of the year, in the United States! These birth defects result from both gene mutations and environmental insults.
READ MORE
Berries for a Healthy and Beautiful You
Antioxidants in the form of small berries packed with wonderful benefits…Find out how these tiny berries work to make you feel and look beautiful.
READ MORE
Caffeine and Decaffeination
Caffeine is a psychoactive stimulant alkaloid commonly found in many of the products we consume daily. Excess intake of caffeine can lead to symptoms similar to substance addiction.
READ MORE
Chinese Green Tea
Green tea is the least processed variant of tea. Tea is a beverage made from the processed leaves of Camellia sinensis (Family- Theaceae).
READ MORE
Essential Foods for a Healthy Detox
Detoxification is an essential mechanism to keep your body healthy. Read on to know more about the best detox foods.
READ MORE
Figure Foods
There are foods researched by nutrition science which exert effects in such a way that the body is pushed towards a fat-loss mode.
READ MORE
Food Combinations that Affect Your Well-Being
Combining the foods to give you the optimum nutritional value is the key to healthy eating.
READ MORE
Health Benefits of Collard Greens
Collard greens, the Brassica family vegetable is packed with nutrients and excellent health benefits. They are an excellent source of vitamin A, C, K, calcium, iron, and magnesium.
READ MORE
Peppermint Tea
Peppermint tea sipped at bedtime can be relaxing, makes you feel refreshed and energetic when you drink it in the morning. Peppermint herb has a number of health benefits. Read the article to find out more about peppermint tea.
READ MORE
Watery Eyes
Excess tearing may cause a sensation of watery eyes or result in tears falling down the cheek. Obstruction of tear drainage path can lead to stasis and is also a reason for watery eyes.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

More News on:

Chinese Green TeaCaffeine and DecaffeinationWatery EyesBerries for a Healthy and Beautiful YouFigure FoodsTeaPeppermint TeaFood Combinations that Affect Your Well-beingEssential Foods for a Healthy DetoxHealth Benefits of Collard Greens