May 6, 2020
Green Tea Helps Loose Weight: Analysis
Green tea helps loose excess weight, according to the new analysis. But, it did not cause any significant change in terms of waist circumference (a measure of abdominal fat).

The findings are published in Phytotherapy Research.

It is the least processed or, normally, fresh wherein the tea leaves are just steamed. Green tea contains more than 450organic compounds like mineral elements, protein, amino acid, glucide, lipidgranules and vitamins which are essential to our health.


It is rich incatechins, polyphenols, particularly epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG). EGCG is a powerful disease-fighting anti-oxidant. Green tea is cool to the taste buds.

Substances in green tea inhibits the growth of cancer cells, lowers LDL cholesterol levels, total cholesterol levels.

It also inhibits the abnormal formation of blood clots, which is the leading cause of heart attacks and stroke.

The analysis of 26 randomized controlled trials including 1,344 participants found that body weight and body mass index significantly changed after green tea was consumed for periods longer than 12 weeks and at a dosage of less than 800 mg/day.



Source: Eurekalert

