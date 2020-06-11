by Iswarya on  November 6, 2020 at 10:28 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Green Prescriptions Could Reduce the Benefits of Spending Time in Nature
Spending time in nature is believed to help people's mental health. However, a new study suggests that giving people with existing mental health conditions formal 'green prescriptions' could undermine some of the benefits. The findings of the study are published in the journal Scientific Reports.

The study investigated whether contact with nature has the potential to help people with mental health problems, such as depression and anxiety, to manage their symptoms. They found that nature is linked to a number of benefits for these individuals, but only if they preferred to visit these places themselves.

The research team collected data from over 18,000 people in 18 different countries. A key aim was to learn why people feel motivated to spend time in nature, how often they visit, and how social pressure affects their emotional experiences during visits.


The findings suggest that while the pressure to spend time outdoors can encourage visits, it can also impair the potential emotional and wellbeing benefits of contact with nature.

The research team was surprised to observe that people with depression were already visiting nature as regularly as people with no mental health problems, while people with anxiety were visiting significantly more often. On the whole, both groups also tended to feel happy and informed low anxiety during these visits.

However, the benefits of nature appear to be undermined when visits were not by choice. The more pressure people felt to visit nature by presumably well-meaning others, the less motivated people were, and the more anxious they felt.

Matilda van den Bosch, Assistant Professor at The University of British Columbia, stated: "For green prescriptions, like with any intervention, it is vital to avoid pressure to obtain compliance with the treatment. Nature cannot be forced on anyone, but must be presented at the individual's own pace and will."

SOURCE:MedIndia

Recommended Reading

Walking Along Blue Spaces Benefits Mental Health
Short, frequent walks near bodies of water such as beaches or lakes help improve your mental health and overall well-being. Walking on the beach also helps in improving your mood and vitality.
READ MORE
Living with Pet Dogs during Childhood can Ward Off Future Mental Health Problems
Dog love: Spending more time with pet dogs during early life can prevent mental health problems such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in later life.
READ MORE
Diet Linked with Mental Health - New Evidence
Does diet affect your mental health? Yes, it does says a new expert review. The effects of diet on mental health are real, but we need more studies on the long-term effects of everyday diets.
READ MORE
Six Signs of Paralyzing COVID-19 Anxiety
Anxiety is a normal reaction to the uncertainty that comes along with the COVID-19 pandemic. People worry about health, uncertain future, concerns around school or work, and finances. For people with pre-existing mental conditions, anxiety and ...
READ MORE
Health Benefits of Collard Greens
Collard greens, the Brassica family vegetable is packed with nutrients and excellent health benefits. They are an excellent source of vitamin A, C, K, calcium, iron, and magnesium.
READ MORE
Surprising 8 Health Benefits of Green Smoothies
Green smoothies packed with health-promoting nutrients, antioxidants and phytochemicals are the best companions for a wholesome breakfast. Therefore, adding dark green leafy vegetables, fruits and vegetables to your smoothie can offer surprising benefits to your health.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

More News on:

Health Benefits of Collard GreensSurprising 8 Health Benefits of Green Smoothies