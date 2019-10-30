medindia
Benefits of Premium Membership

Green Inhalers Reduce Carbon Emissions and Cut Costs

by Colleen Fleiss on  October 30, 2019 at 6:37 AM Environmental Health
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Switching to alternative, greener inhalers resulted in large carbon savings and reduced drug costs by using less expensive brands, revealed University of Cambridge researchers.
Green Inhalers Reduce Carbon Emissions and Cut Costs
Green Inhalers Reduce Carbon Emissions and Cut Costs

Metered-dose inhalers contain liquefied, compressed gases that act as a propellant to atomise the drug being delivered and to pump it out to the user. Originally chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), were used as the propellant but these potent greenhouse gases and ozone-depleting substances are now banned. Instead they have been replaced by hydrofluoroalkane (HFA) propellants.

Show Full Article


In 2017, around 50 million inhalers were prescribed in England, of which seven out of ten were metered-dose inhalers, compared to only one in ten in Sweden.

There have been calls to switch away from HFA inhalers because of their environmental impact. Effective alternatives are already available, such as dry powder inhalers and aqueous mist inhalers. Switching to inhalers with a lower carbon footprint is a key part of the NHS Sustainable Development Unit's strategy. However, a significant barrier to moving to alternative inhalers is the higher "up-front" price of some dry powder inhalers.

In a study published today in BMJ Open, a team of researchers studied NHS prescription data from England in 2017 and collated carbon footprint data on inhalers commonly used in England in order to compare the financial and environmental costs of different inhalers.

Information on the amount of HFA propellant in metered-dose inhalers is not publicly available, so the researchers estimated the contents of the inhalers by reviewing publications, patents, and inhaler performance studies for information on weights of empty and full inhalers. They calculated the carbon footprint by multiplying the estimated weight of HFA propellant by its global warming potential (a measure of how much heat a greenhouse gas traps in the atmosphere over a specific time, relative to carbon dioxide).

The team found that the carbon footprints of metered-dose inhalers were between 10-37 times those of dry powder inhalers. At 2017 prescription levels, replacing one in ten metered-dose inhalers in England with the cheapest equivalent dry powder inhalers could lead to a reduction in drug costs of Ģ8.2million annually and would reduce carbon dioxide equivalent emissions by 58kilotonnes, roughly the same as would arise from 180,000 return car journeys from London to Edinburgh.*

At the individual level each metered-dose inhaler replaced by a dry powder inhaler could save the equivalent of between 150 and 400kg of CO2 annually, which is similar to many actions that environmentally-concerned individuals are taking at home already such as installing wall insulation at home, recycling, or cutting out meat.

"Any move towards 'greener' inhalers would need to ensure that replacements were cost effective," said Dr Alexander Wilkinson, Consultant in Respiratory Medicine from East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust. "By switching to less expensive brands, we've shown that it would still be possible to make a positive impact on carbon emissions while at the same time reducing drug costs. "It's important to stress that patients shouldn't stop using their usual treatments to reduce their carbon footprint. Instead we recommend patients review their condition and treatment at least annually with their healthcare professional and at this point discuss whether a more environmentally-friendly inhaler is available and appropriate in their situation."

Other actions people can take to reduce the carbon footprint of their inhalers include: making sure they are using their inhaler correctly, as errors in technique are common; returning used inhalers to pharmacies for proper disposal as metered dose inhalers have some propellant left in them when they are finished; and, if their inhaler doesn't have a dose counter, making sure they know how many doses it contains to avoid running out, or throwing away half-full inhalers. "Climate change is a huge and present threat to health that will disproportionately impact the poorest and most vulnerable on the planet, including people with pre-existing lung disease," said Dr James Smith, Consultant in Public Health from the Department of Public Health and Primary Care at the University of Cambridge.

"Our study shows that switching to inhalers which are better for the environment could help individuals, and the NHS as a whole, reduce their impact on the climate significantly. This is an important step towards creating a zero carbon healthcare system fit for the 21st century."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Recommended Reading

Asthma

It''s a lung condition characterized by inflammation of the bronchi and constriction of the airways that result in coughing, wheezing or breathlessness. Allergy and other airway irritants can trigger it

Inappropriate Use of Epinephrine Auto-injectors and Asthma Inhalers

Medical devices are prescibed to help relieve symptoms and sometimes, to treat potentially fatal allergic reactions

Quiz on Global Warming

The International Conference on Global Warming (GCGW-2012) will be held in Istanbul, Turkey on July 8-12, 2012. Take this quiz to learn what causes global warming, how it can affect your health, and what can be your contribution to contain it. ...

Natural Gas Storage Reduces Global Warming

New plastic-based materials hold a strong promise for combating global warming, said researchers.

Charcoal

Do you know how a piece of charcoal can save you from snakebites and poisoning? Read more to know the treatments doctors provide with activated carbon to save lives.

Health Benefits of Collard Greens

Collard greens, the Brassica family vegetable is packed with nutrients and excellent health benefits. They are an excellent source of vitamin A, C, K, calcium, iron, and magnesium.

Surprising 8 Health Benefits of Green Smoothies

Green smoothies packed with health-promoting nutrients, antioxidants and phytochemicals are the best companions for a wholesome breakfast. Therefore, adding dark green leafy vegetables, fruits and vegetables to your smoothie can offer surprising benefits to your health.

More News on:

CharcoalHealth Benefits of Collard GreensSurprising 8 Health Benefits of Green Smoothies

What's New on Medindia

Ten Most Common Gynecological Problems Every Woman Must Know

Schizophrenia Biomarker can be Identified in Human Hair: Here's How

Processed Foods
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive