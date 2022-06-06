Green Dating Trend in India

Advertisement

Get creative and go green for your next date with these tips:

Eco-friendly gifts:

Outdoor picnics:

Sustainable IRL date spots:

Walking or cycling dates:

Join a beach clean drive:

Data from Bumble, the women-first dating app, shows that 'environmentalism' ranks as one of the top value interest badges to Bumble profiles in India. In fact, of those who recently added value interest badges to their dating profile, over a quarter (28%) selected 'environmentalism'.Research from Bumble conducted last year also found that post-lockdown, single Indians are now planning to keep first dates 'active' with a walk in the park or an outdoor picnic. Walk in the park or around the neighborhood was one of the top choices for ideal first dates for single Indians per Bumble's recent research.Samarpita Samaddar, India Communications Director, Bumble shared: "Compatibility is crucial in forging healthy and equitable relationships, which is why we want to empower people on Bumble to openly discuss things that are important to them. We added interest badges to profiles so that you can showcase your lifestyle, values, and causes that you can champion like environmentalism, human rights, and feminism among other social causes."Despite the challenges, we've seen a number of positive dating trends emerge from the pandemic, and 'Green Dating' is one that we hope to see continue in 2022. Now more than ever, people are looking to connect with those that share their values and priorities. It is encouraging to see people thinking about how the environment is important in all aspects of their lives including dating."If you wish to send gifts to your connection or partner, perhaps a reusable coffee cup would be a thoughtful and environmentally-friendly surprise for your date. You can also choose from a wide range of indoor plants to gift your date!Planning an outdoor garden picnic is a sure-fire way to impress your environmentally-conscious date. Be sure to prepare everything beforehand allowing you to relax and enjoy the moment.From bars with a zero-waste ethos, to restaurants that keep their produce seasonal and low-impact, you may be surprised how many opportunities there are to support local, sustainable hospitality businesses while on your search for your partner.A fairly obvious one, but how about instead of the usual stroll in the neighborhood, take your date to a local hidden gem you've been dying to share? You can both also choose a cycling date to reduce your carbon footprint.Cleaning up our coastline has never been more important. You can get to know each other whilst doing your part in the fight against plastic pollution.Source: IANS