Green Christmas: Let's Celebrate an Eco-friendly Christmas

by Adeline Dorcas on  December 12, 2019 at 4:08 PM Environmental Health
Christmas is here again to cheer us with love, joy, good health and peace. With hustle and bustle of Christmas, let us take some time to think about celebrating a sustainable and eco-friendly Christmas. Relax and get ready to enjoy a green Christmas this December.
Looking for ideas on easy ways to reduce your environmental impact during the holiday season? With the help of UK Recycling, here are eight easy ideas for you and everyone in your life to stay green this holiday season.

Think reusables when wrapping  Use reusable bags or containers when wrapping instead of onetime use items. Also consider using brown craft paper or newspaper comic strips, which can be recycled, or wrapping presents with reusable bags or scarves.

Send electronically  Send electronic greeting cards instead of sending cards through the mail to help you reduce the amount of waste you generate this holiday season.

Look for electronic recycling programs  Lots of people upgrade electronics around the holidays. Wondering what to do with the old ones? Look for electronic recycling centers, such as Lexington's Electronic Recycling Center.

Shop at resale places ​ Thrifting is reusing good condition items. Not only is shopping at resale stores usually cheaper, but it also supports local businesses or charities.

Give everyday items a new life  Turn a teacup into a candle or a mini planter, or a soda can into a unique ornament. With a little creativity, items can be reused and given a new life for your friends and family to enjoy.

Give gifts that can be reused  Everyone needs a reusable water bottle or coffee mug. Give useful gifts that everyone loves and can be reused year-round. Other examples are silicone food bags, stainless steel straws and travel utensils.

Give the gift of experiences  Not sure what to get someone? Give the gift of an experience. Get them tickets to a concert or take them bowling. Experiences are more likely to be unique and personal than material gifts  and do not generate materials for landfills.

Continue to recycle during the holidays  Find out what is recyclable in your area and participate in the program. Recycle all your cardboard, aluminum cans and plastics bottles and jugs and help keep them out of the landfill.

Source: Newswise

