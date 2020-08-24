by Samhita Vitta on  August 24, 2020 at 1:47 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Greece Records Highest Single-Day Spike in COVID-19 Cases
Greece reported the highest single-day spike of 284 new coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period,since February.

The National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Sunday that with the latest figure, the overall caseload in the country now stands at 8,664, with 242 fatalities, reports Xinhua news agency.

Empowering Better Health

Two people died this weekend, while 31 are currently in intensive care units.


Greek officials have repeatedly dismissed the idea of a second nationwide lockdown similar to the one imposed earlier this year for over a month.

In recent weeks, the government has opted for curfews and various restrictive measures in the regions of Attica, eastern Macedonia-Thrace and Crete, as well as popular tourist destinations like Corfu, Santorini, Rhodes.

Officials have also stressed that the recent spike of cases was not linked to the country's reopening of tourism. Majority of the latest cases were domestic.

According to the EODY, out of the 284 new infections, only 17 were identified at the entry points to Greece.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

How Has COVID-19 Impacted Use of Telehealth Visits?
Older adults are increasingly comfortable with telehealth, especially in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Telehealth is an effective means for older adults to access health care from the safety of their own homes.
READ MORE
D614G-Dominant Mutated Strain of SARS-CoV-2
D614G is a mutated strain of SARS-CoV-2. It is believed to be 10 times more infectious than the original strain. D614G was recently detected in Malaysia.
READ MORE
Obesity is a Major Risk Factor in Severe COVID-19 Cases
Obesity has emerged as a major risk factor for severe COVID-19 cases. Obesity also has other health implications, and there is hope for obese patients with weight loss surgery options.
READ MORE
Managing Children’s Back-to-School Anxiety During COVID-19 Pandemic
Parents and teachers need to be educated to manage children's anxiety about going back to school. They need to notice signs of emotional distress and understand the benefits of virtual learning.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake