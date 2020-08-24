Greece Records Highest Single-Day Spike in COVID-19 Cases

Greek officials have repeatedly dismissed the idea of a second nationwide lockdown similar to the one imposed earlier this year for over a month.In recent weeks, the government has opted for curfews and various restrictive measures in the regions of Attica, eastern Macedonia-Thrace and Crete, as well as popular tourist destinations like Corfu, Santorini, Rhodes.Officials have also stressed that the recent spike of cases was not linked to the country's reopening of tourism. Majority of the latest cases were domestic.According to the EODY, out of the 284 new infections, only 17 were identified at the entry points to Greece.Source: IANS