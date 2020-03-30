by Jeffil Obadiah on  March 30, 2020 at 9:03 PM Diabetes News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Greater Weight Loss Achieved Through Bariatric Surgery Before Diabetes Development
Obese patients may lose more weight if they undergo bariatric surgery before they develop diabetes.

Both obesity and diabetes are common, serious and costly in United States. More than one-third of U.S. adults are affected by these two conditions. Among patients have obesity and diabetes, bariatric surgery can lead to remission of both of these diseases.

"However, which population could have the most benefit from the surgery, and the possible impact of diabetes on the success of their weight-loss surgery is still unknown," said lead researcher Elif A. Oral, M.D., of the University of Michigan.


"Our study suggests that having bariatric surgery before developing diabetes may result in greater weight loss from the surgery, and together with data that is available from other studies, bariatric surgery may potentially prevent or delay diabetes from developing," Oral said.

The researchers analyzed data from 714 patients in the Michigan Bariatric Surgery Cohort (MI-BASiC) to see whether diabetes before surgery could have any impact on weight loss outcomes five years or more after receiving bariatric surgery.

The patients underwent either gastric bypass (380 patients) or sleeve gastrectomy (334 patients), which are the two most commonly used surgery types in the United States.

All of the patients either had a body mass index (BMI) of more than 40, or a BMI of 35-39.9 with diabetes. BMI is a measure of body fat based on height and weight.

The study found patients without diabetes had a 1.6 times higher chance than those who already have diabetes of achieving successful weight loss (achieving excess body weight loss of at least 50% or more) regardless of the surgery type.

They also found the presence of diabetes before surgery diminished weight loss by 1.2 BMI points, which is roughly 10-15% of the total BMI points patients lost on average.

Even after adjusting the effect of time, surgery type, age, gender and pre-surgery weight, the absolute weight loss, percentage of total weight loss and percentage of excess weight loss among individuals with diabetes were still significantly lower than individuals without diabetes.

"Further research is needed to understand why diabetes diminishes the weight loss effect of bariatric surgery," Oral said.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Carbohydrates and Its Role in Obesity
Obesity is a global epidemic with majority of the world's population in developed countries being over weight or obese!
READ MORE
Childhood Obesity
Childhood obesity is one of the most serious health challenges in the developing countries and needs to be understood and tackled effectively.
READ MORE
Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap
Obesity is the root cause of problems like diabetes, heart disease, stroke, arthritis and gall bladder disease. A serious look at our strategies is needed to tackle this fast growing epidemic.
READ MORE
Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical Activity
Being physically very active is the mantra to prevent pediatric obesity rather than concentrating efforts at restricting energy consumption.
READ MORE
Diabetes
A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.
READ MORE
Diabetes - Essentials
Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.
READ MORE
Diabetic Diet
The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, but low in fat (especially saturated fat) and moderate in calories.
READ MORE
Diabetic Retinopathy
The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with diabetes.
READ MORE
Diet Pills
Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is that they achieve their objective of losing weight. Medical reviews are against the use of diet pills.
READ MORE
Mediterranean Diet
Mediterranean diet has long been considered one of the healthiest diets on the planet. This diet plan discourages the use of saturated fats and hydrogenated oils while cooking meals.
READ MORE
Obesity
Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.
READ MORE
The Cabbage Diet
The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.
READ MORE
Zone Diet
The Zone Diet is a weight loss program with a ‘40:30:30’ plan for carbohydrates, fats and proteins respectively.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

More News on:

Bariatric SurgeryDiabetic RetinopathyDiet PillsObesityThe Cabbage DietDiabetesDiabetic DietZone DietMediterranean DietDiabetes - Essentials