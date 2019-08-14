medindia

Greater Blood Pressure Control can Help Protect Brain Health

by Iswarya on  August 14, 2019 at 4:27 PM Hypertension News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Greater blood pressure control is associated with fewer adverse changes in the brain among adults, which could mean lower risks of cognitive impairment and dementia. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.
Greater Blood Pressure Control can Help Protect Brain Health
Greater Blood Pressure Control can Help Protect Brain Health

Specifically, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) study of 449 adults showed that those with high blood pressure who achieved systolic blood pressure of less than 120 mm Hg - known as "intensive" blood pressure control - had a small but significantly lower amount of white matter lesions on their brain but a slightly greater decrease in brain volume than similar patients who achieved the current standard for healthy blood pressure of 140 mm Hg.

Show Full Article


"The great news from this research is that high blood pressure is a treatable condition, and if you treat high blood pressure aggressively, you could have a positive benefit on cognition and brain structure," said R. Nick Bryan, M.D., Ph.D., chair and professor of the Department of Diagnostic Medicine at Dell Medical School at The University of Texas at Austin. "Though the benefit may be small, it's one of the few impactful cognition-related interventions we have."

White matter brain lesions are well-documented to be associated with a greater likelihood or intensity of cognitive decline. According to the American Heart Association, high blood pressure is considered 130 mm Hg or higher.

The current study supports the findings of a related study published in January that showed intensive blood pressure control is associated with fewer incidents of cognitive adverse events. Both studies were part of a larger body of NIH-funded research known as Systolic Blood Pressure Intervention Trial (SPRINT), designed to determine the protective value of lower blood pressure for heart, kidney and brain health.

Previous research within SPRINT also showed that intensive blood pressure control among people with hypertension is linked to better outcomes in terms of risks of heart attack, heart failure and death.

In the current study, researchers compared MRI scans of adults age 50 and older, average age 67 years old, with systolic blood pressure between 130 and 180 mm Hg at baseline and four years later, noting white matter lesions and brain volume.

The next step in this investigation is to understand the effects of intensive blood pressure control among younger adults, such as those in their 40s, said Bryan. "We need to understand how aggressive should we be with blood pressure control when we're earlier on in the process," he said.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Recommended Reading

Blood Pressure Screening

Hypertension accounts for nearly 6% deaths worldwide.

Fruits to Help Lower Blood Pressure

Top reasons why you should eat fruits to lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease. Antioxidants in fruits keep your blood pressure under control.

Combination Therapy for High Blood Pressure

Anti-hypertensive agents are still the treatment drugs for hypertension but recent advances indicate that combination therapy may be a more effective form of treatment.

Can Garlic Control High Blood Pressure

Want to know how to lower high blood pressure/hypertension? Garlic is a miracle herb that helps to lower blood pressure and keep it under control.

Diet and High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension is defined as a blood pressure of above 140 mm Hg (systolic) and or 90mm Hg (diastolic).

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.

High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension is a chronic condition, which usually lasts a lifetime once it is developed.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.

More News on:

High Blood Pressure Parkinsons Disease Thalassemia Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Diet and High Blood Pressure Stress and the Gender Divide Quiz on Hypertension Brain Heart Attack- Lifestyle Risks 

What's New on Medindia

Home Remedies for Hair Loss

Mode of Delivery at Birth Linked to Child's Skin Microbiome

Gut-brain Connection Explains How Overeating Causes Weight Gain
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive