medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. General Health News

Graphic Warnings for Cigarette Packages

by Jeffil Obadiah on  February 14, 2020 at 9:41 PM General Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Experts at the Center for Tobacco Research and The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center - Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC - James) are making a case for why the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) proposed rule to add 13 new graphic warnings for cigarette packages and advertisements should be allowed to go into effect. This is the second time the FDA has tried to add graphic warning labels; the previous attempt was ruled in violation of the First Amendment in 2012.
Graphic Warnings for Cigarette Packages
Graphic Warnings for Cigarette Packages


In a Viewpoints article titled New Graphic Tobacco Warnings and the First Amendment, published in the medical journal JAMA Oncology, Patricia J. Zettler, JD, and Theodore L. Wagener, PhD, both with the OSUCCC - James, and co-author Tony Yang of George Washington University outlined why the graphic labels can--and should--survive constitutional scrutiny.

Show Full Article


The experts argue the images on the proposed labels are factual representations of the potential negative health effects of smoking and are based on research that demonstrates the warnings promote an improved understanding of the consequences of smoking by increasing consumers' attention to the knowledge of potential consequences.

The experts conclude: "The fate of the FDA's latest attempt to require graphic warnings has implications not just for the agency's efforts to address the negative public health effects of smoking, but also for efforts to educate the public about newer tobacco technologies, such as e-cigarettes, and any efforts to assist consumers to make informed choices by requiring industry to provide information."

In August, the FDA revealed the proposed designs that highlight the negative health effects of tobacco use. The labels include text warnings as well as such graphic images as diseased lungs, feet with amputated toes, and a chest scar from heart surgery.

"Many of the tools that the FDA uses to achieve its public health mission focus on informing patients and consumers. The fate of the agency's latest graphic warnings effort is important because these warnings have potential to help reduce smoking," says Zettler, a member of the OSUCCC - James Cancer Control Research Program and assistant professor at Ohio State's Moritz College of Law. "This effort may serve as a bellwether for the fate of the FDA's regulatory efforts in other areas."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Recommended Reading

All You Need to Know About E-cigarettes

E- cigarettes, a new device to counter the disease burden of tobacco smoking.

Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer

Smoking kills the smoker silently, pushing him towards serious illnesses, which slowly lead to death.

Antioxidants to Help You When You Quit Smoking

Smoking is injurious to health, but it sure is a tough addiction to stop. Cure yourself with the power of antioxidants to eliminate health risks such as lung cancer and dental problems.

Health Hazards of Smoking

Smoking causes many diseases and affects the overall health of smokers.

Smoking among Women

Tobacco use in women is on the rise. The health risks of tobacco are far too many has never done a woman any good psychologically or health-wise.

Smoking And Cancer

Smoking is the most important preventable cause of cancer in the world.

Smoking And Tobacco

Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about the History of Tobacco

More News on:

Health Hazards of SmokingSmoking And CancerSmoking And TobaccoSmoking among WomenCigarette Smoking - A Silent KillerAntioxidants to Help You When You Quit Smoking
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Simple Beauty Tips to Keep Your Skin Young during Menopause

Living Near Green Spaces may Delay Your Menopause

Sleep Well at Night: Smelling Your Lover's Shirt can Help You Catch Some Zzz's
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive