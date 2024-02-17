Graphene: The Human-Safe ‘Wonder Material’

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

First-in-human controlled inhalation of thin graphene oxide nanosheets to study acute cardiorespiratory responses



Go to source Trusted Source

Graphene Oxide Inhalation: No Human Health Risks



‘Inhalation of ultra-pure graphene oxide is safe for humans, with no short-term lung or cardiovascular effects. #grapheneoxide #inhalation #healthyheart #lunghealth #medindia’

Advertisement

Advertisement

First-in-human controlled inhalation of thin graphene oxide nanosheets to study acute cardiorespiratory responses - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41565-023-01572-3)



Graphene, hailed as the 'wonder material,' has garnered significant attention due to its expanding applications in electronics, phone screens, clothing, and paints, as well as implantable devices, sensors, and targeted cancer therapeutics. In this context, scientists conducted controlled inhalation tests of graphene oxide nanomaterials and observed no immediate adverse effects on lung or cardiovascular function.This new study conducted by the Universities of Edinburgh and Manchester was published in).The first controlled exposure clinical trial in people was carried out using thin, ultra-pure graphene oxide – a water-compatible form of the material. There has been a surge of interest in developing graphene – a material first isolated by scientists in 2004. Possible applications include electronics, phone screens, clothing, paints, and water purification.Graphene is actively being explored around the world to assist with targeted therapeutics against cancer and other health conditions, and also in the form of implantable devices and sensors. Before medical use, however, all nanomaterials need to be tested for any potential adverse effects.Researchers from the Universities of Edinburgh and Manchester recruited 14 volunteers to take part in the study under carefully controlled exposure and clinical monitoring conditions. The volunteers breathed the material through a face mask for two hours while cycling in a purpose-designed mobile exposure chamber brought to Edinburgh from the National Public Health Institute in the Netherlands.Effects on lung function, blood pressure, blood clotting, and inflammation in the blood were measured – before the exposure and at two-hour intervals. A few weeks later, the volunteers were asked to return to the clinic for repeated controlled exposures to a different size of graphene oxide, or clean air for comparison.Researchers noticed a slight suggestion that inhalation of the material may influence the way the blood clots, but they stressed this effect was very small.Dr Mark Miller, of the University of Edinburgh’s Centre for Cardiovascular Science, said: “Nanomaterials such as graphene hold such great promise, but we must ensure they are manufactured in a way that is safe before they can be used more widely in our lives.“Being able to explore the safety of this unique material in human volunteers is a huge step forward in our understanding of how graphene could affect the body. With careful design, we can safely make the most of nanotechnology.”Professor Kostas Kostarelos, of the University of Manchester and the Catalan Institute of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology (ICN2) in Barcelona, said: “This is the first-ever controlled study involving healthy people to demonstrate that very pure forms of graphene oxide – of a specific size distribution and surface character – can be further developed in a way that would minimize the risk to human health.“It has taken us more than 10 years to develop the knowledge to carry out this research, from a materials and biological science point of view, but also from the clinical capacity to carry out such controlled studies safely by assembling some of the world’s leading experts in this field.”Professor Bryan Williams, Chief Scientific and Medical Officer at the British Heart Foundation, said: “The discovery that this type of graphene can be developed safely,“We look forward to seeing larger studies over a longer timeframe to better understand how we can safely use nanomaterials like graphene to make leaps in delivering lifesaving drugs to patients.”Researchers say further work is needed to find out whether higher doses of this graphene oxide material or other forms of graphene would have a different effect. The team is also keen to establish whether longer exposure to the material, which is thousands of times thinner than human hair, would carry additional health risks.Source-Eurekalert