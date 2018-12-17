medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Graphene for Detecting Brain Disorders

by Colleen Fleiss on  December 17, 2018 at 9:12 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Graphene has a potential new application of this wonder material for detecting Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), a progressive brain disorder for which there is currently "no objective diagnostic test".
Graphene for Detecting Brain Disorders
Graphene for Detecting Brain Disorders

This novel use is described in the scientific journal Applied Materials & Interfaces of the American Chemical Society.

ALS is characterised by rapid loss of motor neurons controlling skeletal muscles, leading to paralysis.

"We have a new exciting work on the application of graphene that may one day be used to test for ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases", co-first author Bijentimala Keisham, a PhD candidate working under Vikas Berry, Associate Professor of Chemical Engineering at the University of Illinois in Chicago (UIC), told this correspondent in an email.

Graphene consists of a single layer of carbon atoms arranged in a hexagonal lattice, each atom bound to its neighbours by chemical bonds. The elasticity of these bonds produces resonant vibrations, known as phonons.

The foreign molecule affects the vibrational energies of graphene and the changes can be "accurately mapped using Raman spectroscopy", a technique commonly used in chemistry to provide a structural fingerprint by which molecules can be identified.

In their study the UIC team found a distinct change in the vibrational characteristics of graphene when Cerebro-Spinal Fluid (CSF) -- found in the brain and the spinal cord -- from patients with ALS was added to it. The researchers carried out the test using the CSF from 13 people with ALS; three people with multiple sclerosis (MS) and three people with an unknown neuro-degenerative disease.

"The changes in graphene's phonon vibration-energies -- as measured by Raman spectroscopy -- were unique and distinct," Keisham said. "These distinct changes accurately predicted what kind of patient the CSF came from - one with ALS, MS or no neurodegenerative disease."

The authors, however, add this strategy does not analyze the Raman signal of the CSF but rather "looks at the change in the Raman signal from interfaced graphene".

"In summary, we demonstrate a robust system to investigate ALS by using graphene," says the report. "The results suggest that our graphene platform can be used not only to potentially diagnose ALS, but also to monitor its progression and in the future, to study the efficacy of therapeutics," it says.

"Based on our analysis, it can be concluded that this ultrasensitive platform can efficaciously differentiate neurodegenerative diseases although the exact cause for these differences is beyond the scope of this study," the authors conclude.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Recommended Reading

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Test Your Knowledge on Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a neurological disorder which can reduce the life span of the affected individual. Supportive treatment helps to make the patient comfortable. Find out more on ALS by taking this ...

What is the Connection Between Exercise and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis?

Intense physical activity and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) are not so unrelated subjects after all. Intense physical exercises can increase the risk of ALS, for which no cure has been found so far.

New Insights into Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

Deficiency of the innate immune adaptor TRIF, which is essential for certain Toll-like receptor (TLR) signaling cascades, significantly shortened survival time of ALS mice.

Ataxia

Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.

Language Areas in The Brain

The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, written, gestures and symbols is still a mystery.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.

More News on:

Parkinsons Disease Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Brain Brain Facts Ataxia Language Areas in The Brain Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) 

What's New on Medindia

Quail Eggs and its Amazing Health Benefits

Nutritional Yeast - Is it Good for You?

Health Benefits of Pulasan
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive