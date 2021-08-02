Grapes Can Act as Edible Sunscreen

‘Grapes may act as an edible sunscreen, offering an additional layer of protection in addition to topical sunscreen products.’

Recent human study found that consumption of grapes protects against ultraviolet (UV) skin damage.Skin cancer cases are usually associated with exposure to UV radiation from the sun (90% of non-melanomas and 86% of melanomas), and 1 in 5 Americans are estimated to develop skin cancer by the age of 70. The sun also causes approximately 90% of skin aging.Craig Elmets, M.D led the study. Researchers analyzed the effect of whole grape powder (2.25 cups of grapes per day) consumption for 14 days on photodamage from UV light.The skin response of subjects to UV light was measured before and after consuming grapes for two weeks by identifying the Minimal Erythema Dose (MED) - threshold dose of UV radiation that leads to visible reddening after 24 hours.Findings showed that grape consumption increased MED by 74.8% on average, i.e., more UV exposure was required to cause sunburn after grape consumption.Analysis of skin biopsies also showed that the grape diet was associated with reduced DNA damage, deaths of skin cells, and inflammatory markers. All these markers can impair skin function and potentially lead to skin cancer.Dr. Elmets says,He explains that grapes may act as an edible sunscreen, offering an additional layer of protection in addition to topical sunscreen products.Overall results showed that grape consumption increased resistance to sunburn and reduced UV damage markers at the cellular level. Researchers believe that the natural components found in grapes known as polyphenols are responsible for these beneficial effects.