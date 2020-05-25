by Iswarya on  May 25, 2020 at 12:14 PM Indian Health News
Govt Says Four COVID-19 Vaccines may Soon Enter Clinical Trial Stage in India
Four out of the 14 novel corona vaccine candidates from India may enter the clinical trial stage in the next three-five months, reports Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

In a social media interaction with BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao, the Minister said within five months, four of the vaccine candidates in the country might enter the clinical trial stage.

Rao asked the Health Minister about the status of the development of the vaccines in the country. The Minister said, "The whole world is trying to develop a vaccine for COVID-19. There are over 100 candidate vaccines that are at different levels of development. The World Health Organisation (WHO) is coordinating the efforts. India is also actively contributing to it. There are 14 candidates in India also which are at different levels..." Vardhan said.


He said the Department of Biotechnology of the Ministry of Science and Technology is helping the academic world and industry in all manners, such as giving regulatory clearances, grants, or financial support, among other things. "As far as I know, four of our fourteen vaccines will soon be in the clinical trial stage, within 4 to 5 months. All the 14 are right now at the pre-clinical trial stage."

However, Minister cautioned that it is too early to expect any vaccine against the disease because there is a long due procedure involved in its development. "It will take a minimum of one year for the development of any vaccine even if it is developed earliest. Therefore use social distancing, masks and follow hand and physical hygiene the biggest safeguard against the disease till any vaccine or cure is found," said the Minister.

Source: IANS

