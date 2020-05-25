Govt Says Four COVID-19 Vaccines may Soon Enter Clinical Trial Stage in India

Four out of the 14 novel corona vaccine candidates from India may enter the clinical trial stage in the next three-five months, reports Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.



In a social media interaction with BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao, the Minister said within five months, four of the vaccine candidates in the country might enter the clinical trial stage.

‘Maintaining social distancing, wearing masks, and following hand and physical hygiene is the biggest safeguard against the COVID-19 disease until any vaccine or cure is found. ’





However, Minister cautioned that it is too early to expect any vaccine against the disease because there is a long due procedure involved in its development. "It will take a minimum of one year for the development of any vaccine even if it is developed earliest. Therefore use social distancing, masks and follow hand and physical hygiene the biggest safeguard against the disease till any vaccine or cure is found," said the Minister.



Rao asked the Health Minister about the status of the development of the vaccines in the country. The Minister said, "The whole world is trying to develop a vaccine for COVID-19. There are over 100 candidate vaccines that are at different levels of development. The World Health Organisation (WHO) is coordinating the efforts. India is also actively contributing to it. There are 14 candidates in India also which are at different levels..." Vardhan said.