Govt Caps Prices of Four Emergency-Use Medicines to Boost Affordability

Govt fixes ceiling prices for Ipratropium, Sodium Nitroprusside, Diltiazem & Povidone Iodine to make emergency drugs affordable.



Medicines Under Price Cap

Ensuring Affordability in Critical Care

National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) - (https://www.nppaindia.nic.in/)

In a move aimed at curbing excessive pricing of essential drugs, the Indian government has fixed ceiling prices forThe step is expected to bring down costs for life-saving treatments and ensure wider affordability.The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) ( ) has announced that manufacturers selling these medicines—whether branded or generic—at prices higher than the fixed ceiling price (plus GST) will be required to reduce their rates immediately.The newly fixed ceiling prices are:The NPPA clarified that companies already selling these medicines below the capped price can continue at their current rates, but no manufacturer can charge above the ceiling price plus applicable GST. In addition to the four emergency-use drugs, the NPPA has fixed retail prices for 37 other formulations, spanning categories such as antibiotics, cardiovascular drugs, and pain relief medicines. This broader measure is expected to bring relief to patients requiring both emergency and routine treatments.The price control move comes amid growing concerns about the cost of essential medicines in India’s healthcare system. By regulating prices for drugs that are often prescribed in emergency and life-saving scenarios, the government aims to reduce out-of-pocket expenditure for patients and make healthcare more accessible.In its statement, the NPPA reiterated: “Manufacturers selling branded or generic versions of the medicines at a price higher than the ceiling price (plus GST) shall revise the prices downward, not exceeding the ceiling price.”The decision is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to expand affordable access to essential medicines under the Drugs (Prices Control) Order and strengthen India’s healthcare equity.Source-Medindia