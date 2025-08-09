About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
Govt Caps Prices of Four Emergency-Use Medicines to Boost Affordability

by Colleen Fleiss on Aug 9 2025 10:01 PM

Govt fixes ceiling prices for Ipratropium, Sodium Nitroprusside, Diltiazem & Povidone Iodine to make emergency drugs affordable.

In a move aimed at curbing excessive pricing of essential drugs, the Indian government has fixed ceiling prices for four emergency-use medicines and set retail price caps for 37 other drug formulations, including antibiotics and painkillers. The step is expected to bring down costs for life-saving treatments and ensure wider affordability.
The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) () has announced that manufacturers selling these medicines—whether branded or generic—at prices higher than the fixed ceiling price (plus GST) will be required to reduce their rates immediately.

The newly fixed ceiling prices are:
  • Ipratropium – ₹2.96 per ml Used to treat pulmonary diseases, asthma, shortness of breath, and certain nasal conditions.
  • Sodium Nitroprusside – ₹28.99 per ml Used in emergency care to rapidly lower dangerously high blood pressure and manage certain heart conditions.
  • Diltiazem – ₹26.72 per capsule Prescribed for high blood pressure, chest pain (angina), and some heart rhythm disorders.
  • Povidone Iodine – ₹6.26 per gram An antiseptic for skin disinfection before and after surgery, and for treating minor wounds.
The NPPA clarified that companies already selling these medicines below the capped price can continue at their current rates, but no manufacturer can charge above the ceiling price plus applicable GST. In addition to the four emergency-use drugs, the NPPA has fixed retail prices for 37 other formulations, spanning categories such as antibiotics, cardiovascular drugs, and pain relief medicines. This broader measure is expected to bring relief to patients requiring both emergency and routine treatments.

Ensuring Affordability in Critical Care

The price control move comes amid growing concerns about the cost of essential medicines in India’s healthcare system. By regulating prices for drugs that are often prescribed in emergency and life-saving scenarios, the government aims to reduce out-of-pocket expenditure for patients and make healthcare more accessible.

In its statement, the NPPA reiterated: “Manufacturers selling branded or generic versions of the medicines at a price higher than the ceiling price (plus GST) shall revise the prices downward, not exceeding the ceiling price.”

The decision is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to expand affordable access to essential medicines under the Drugs (Prices Control) Order and strengthen India’s healthcare equity.

Reference:
  1. National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) - (https://www.nppaindia.nic.in/)
Source-Medindia
