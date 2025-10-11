About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Government Unveils Upgraded Tele-MANAS App on World Mental Health Day

by Colleen Fleiss on Oct 11 2025 12:47 AM

Mental health in India faces rising challenges, with growing awareness driving efforts for accessible and inclusive care.

Government Unveils Upgraded Tele-MANAS App on World Mental Health Day
Marking World Mental Health Day 2025, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare J.P. Nadda launched a new and improved version of the Tele-MANAS App, introducing several features aimed at enhancing accessibility, inclusivity, and user engagement for people seeking mental health support across India.

World Mental Health Day 2025: Learn to Manage Stress Before It Manages You
World Mental Health Day 2025: Learn to Manage Stress Before It Manages You
Learn to identify stress triggers, manage emotional strain, and prioritize mental wellbeing this World Mental Health Day 2025.

Tele-MANAS Gets a Major Upgrade

The latest update to the Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States (Tele-MANAS) platform introduces multiple user-friendly features:
  • Support in more Indian languages: The app now functions in 10 additional regional languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, Odia, Gujarati, Assamese, and Punjabi, apart from English and Hindi. This multilingual support is expected to bridge the communication gap for people seeking help in their native language.
  • Accessibility for all users: To ensure inclusivity, the app now incorporates features for individuals with disabilities — particularly the visually impaired — making digital mental health resources easier to navigate for every citizen.
  • AI-powered chatbot “Asmi”: A new conversational chatbot named Asmi allows users to interact with the app, ask questions, and receive initial guidance on mental health concerns before connecting with a trained counsellor.
  • Crisis and emergency module: An emergency assistance section has been added to help users access critical information and support during distress situations.
According to Nadda, these new tools are designed to make mental health care accessible, affordable, and inclusive across all parts of the country, aligning with the government’s commitment to holistic health under the National Health Mission.


Tele MANAS: Addressing Mental Health in India
Tele MANAS: Addressing Mental Health in India
Unveiling the impact of Tele MANAS, India's mental health digital service, which has received over 2,00,000 calls since its inception in October 2022.

Rising Reach and Impact of Tele-MANAS

Since its launch in 2022, Tele-MANAS has served as India’s national tele-mental health helpline, offering counselling and psychological support via the toll-free number 14416. The service currently operates in 36 States and Union Territories through over 50 Tele-MANAS Cells, with counsellors fluent in multiple languages.

The helpline has already handled more than 2.8 million calls, averaging around 4,000 interactions daily, reflecting growing awareness and acceptance of digital mental health services. The usage pattern shows nearly equal participation from both men and women — a sign that stigma surrounding mental health is gradually decreasing.

During the event, the Health Minister underscored the importance of mental well-being, saying that “a healthy mind and a healthy body are essential for building a healthy nation.” He noted that expanding Tele-MANAS into regional and accessible formats is vital to reaching citizens in rural and remote communities.

As part of its broader awareness initiative, the government also announced Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone as India’s Mental Health Ambassador. Known for her advocacy in mental health, her involvement is expected to strengthen outreach efforts and encourage more people to seek timely support.

While Tele-MANAS continues to grow, experts note that India still faces challenges such as limited awareness in rural areas, digital illiteracy, poor internet connectivity, and shortage of trained mental health professionals. The new upgrades aim to address some of these issues by simplifying access and expanding regional coverage.

Going forward, the success of the initiative will depend on:
  • How effectively the app’s new features reach underserved populations;
  • The adoption and reliability of the Asmi chatbot;
  • The responsiveness of the new emergency module; and
  • The impact of national awareness campaigns in reducing stigma.

Quiz on Depression
Quiz on Depression
The World Health Organization reports that depression is one of the main causes of disability affecting about 121 million people worldwide. More tragically, it claims around 850,000 lives every year. Hence, it is important that we understand this ...

A Step Toward a Mentally Healthy India

The revamped Tele-MANAS platform symbolizes India’s ongoing effort to integrate mental health into its public health framework. With its enhanced accessibility, language support, and AI-driven assistance, the initiative aims to ensure that mental health care is within everyone’s reach — anytime, anywhere.

Source-Medindia
Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress
Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress
You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. Modern life comes with challenges that cause stress. Only if you identify your stress factors can you learn to deal with them and find ways to beat ...

Recommended Readings
Latest Mental Health News
View All