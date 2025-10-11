Government Unveils Upgraded Tele-MANAS App on World Mental Health Day

Mental health in India faces rising challenges, with growing awareness driving efforts for accessible and inclusive care.



‘On #WorldMentalHealthDay, big step for inclusivity! The Govt has enhanced the Tele MANAS app with new accessibility features, making mental health support easier for the #visually_impaired. Mental health care should be for all. #TeleMANAS #MentalHealthForAll’

A Step Toward a Mentally Healthy India

