Government Sets Up Ayush Information Cell at the Indian Embassy in Romania

To promote the practice of Ayurveda, India has set up an Ayush Information Cell at its embassy premises in Romania to build awareness about the traditional Indian system of medicine.

The cell would organize lectures, consultations, conduct seminars and training courses among the public in Romania, an official statement said.



‘The Indian embassy in Romania has set up Ayush Information Cell to encourage the practice of Ayurveda.’ Vice President Venkaiah Naidu digitally inaugurated the cell during his visit to Romania earlier this month.



