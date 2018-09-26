medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

Government Sets Up Ayush Information Cell at the Indian Embassy in Romania

by Iswarya on  September 26, 2018 at 9:38 AM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

To promote the practice of Ayurveda, India has set up an Ayush Information Cell at its embassy premises in Romania to build awareness about the traditional Indian system of medicine.
Government Sets Up Ayush Information Cell at the Indian Embassy in Romania
Government Sets Up Ayush Information Cell at the Indian Embassy in Romania

The cell would organize lectures, consultations, conduct seminars and training courses among the public in Romania, an official statement said.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu digitally inaugurated the cell during his visit to Romania earlier this month.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Recommended Reading

Dietary Do's and Don'ts of Ayurveda

Dietary Do's and Don'ts of Ayurveda

According to Ayurvedic science the root cause of any disease is the accumulation of toxic substances in the body. The toxic accumulation depletes the cells of its oxygen, energy and promotes ill heath.

Ayurveda Decoded

Ayurveda Decoded

The ancient medical tradition in India, Ayurveda is now gaining acceptance in many parts of the world. Learn more about how this amazing science categorizes each individual into any of the 3 prakritis.

Stay Young and Healthy Forever with Natural Healing - Ayurveda Expert Speaks

Stay Young and Healthy Forever with Natural Healing - Ayurveda Expert Speaks

Wellness programs involving Ayurvedic therapies, Yoga, meditation, a healthy diet and a soothing atmosphere can help you bounce back to pulsating health, says Dr. Sridevi Rajeev, an Ayurveda expert.

Alternative Medicine - A Placebo or a Reality?

Alternative Medicine - A Placebo or a Reality?

Some alternative healing practices though widely accepted throughout the world, are still under suspicion for their reliability and effectiveness.

More News on:

Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Self-Medication

Self-Medication

Self-medication is treating self with non-prescription or over the counter medications, for ...

 Gardening and Horticultural Therapy for the Young and the Old

Gardening and Horticultural Therapy for the Young and the Old

Art of gardening can improve socializing and cognitive skills in children and elderly. As a therapy ...

 Health Benefits of Eating Prunes

Health Benefits of Eating Prunes

Prunes are dried plums that are packed with nutrients like vitamins and minerals that are essential ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive