medindia

Gout Medications Prove Effective Against Elephantiasis

by Colleen Fleiss on  October 6, 2019 at 10:46 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Sulfinpyrazone and probenecid, the two common FDA-approved gout medications were found to cause rapid death to the parasites that cause elephantiasis, said researchers at the Uniformed Services University (USU).
Gout Medications Prove Effective Against Elephantiasis
Gout Medications Prove Effective Against Elephantiasis

Lymphatic filariasis is a highly prevalent and morbid roundworm infection that is present throughout the tropics. The infection causes genital and lower extremity swelling that, in its most severe form, is called elephantiasis. Current global efforts to eradicate lymphatic filariasis are limited by a lack of medications that can kill the adult stages of the worm when given as a short course.

Show Full Article


Using a molecular approach, called siRNA inhibition, by which scientists can stop the production of one protein at a time, Dr. Alexander Flynn and colleagues at USU identified an enzyme (UDP-glucuronosyltransferase) within the intestinal tract of filarial worms as being essential for adult worm survival.

Because these gout medications are generic and are generally safe (probenecid is a pregnancy category B drug, which is the same as penicillin), they may be able to kill the adult stages in infected people.

If studies in humans show an ability of these medications to kill adult filarial worms, this discovery could accelerate efforts to eliminate lymphatic filariasis.

"This study suggests that probenecid and sulfinpyrazone, two generally safe medications that have been long-used for gout, may be able to kill adult filarial parasites in infected individuals," according to Army Maj. Alexander Flynn, Chief of the Microbiology Hub Kericho, Medical Research Directorate - Africa/Kenya, who conducted the study in Dr. Edward Mitre's laboratory as part of his Ph.D. work in the Molecular and Cellular Biology program at USU. "If future studies show efficacy in pre-clinical and clinical studies, this discovery could help global efforts to eliminate elephantiasis."

Source: Newswise

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Recommended Reading

Filariasis

Filariasis is a parasitic disease transmitted by blood -feeding arthropods, mainly black flies and mosquitoes.

India Launches New Plan to Eliminate Elephantiasis: JP Nadda

Health Minister J.P. Nadda has accelerated the plan to eliminate elephantiasis (lymphatic filariasis). He said that India is progressing in eliminating the disease.

Simple Self-care Package Could Reduce Acute Attacks of Elephantiasis

Simple, low-cost lymphoedema management package could help reduce acute attacks of non-filarial elephantiasis, finds a new study.

Sulfinpyrazone

This medication is a uricosuric agent, prescribed for gouty arthritis. ...

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Gout

High levels of uric acid in blood and recurring attacks of joint inflammation are the main symptoms of gout. Lifestyle changes like weight loss, increasing fluid intake and dietary changes can help.

More News on:

Drug ToxicityFilariaGoutFilariasis

What's New on Medindia

Opt-out Organ Donation could Affect Transplant Waitlists

Watermelon: Top 5 'Refreshing and Nourishing' Health Facts

Top Foods for Naturally Glowing Face and Radiant Skin
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive