Gout Diagnoses Growing Worldwide

Prevalence of gout, a form of arthritis characterized by severe pain, redness, and joint tenderness, grew across the world at an alarming rate from 1990 to 2017, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Arthritis & Rheumatology.



The analysis found that there were approximately 41.2 million prevalent cases of gout in 2017, with the rate of newly diagnosed cases being 92 per 100,000 people, an increase of 5.5% from 1990.



The burden of gout was generally highest in developed regions and countries. High body mass index and impaired kidney function were risk factors for gout.



‘Gout was more common in males and older individuals. ’

"The increasing trend of gout burden is most likely to continue as the global aging population is on the rise," said senior author Emma Smith, Ph.D., of The University of Sydney, in Australia. "Attempts to lessen the disease onset and future burden of gout require better awareness, especially of risk factors, and early diagnosis and treatment."

Source: Eurekalert

