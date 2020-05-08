Gout Diagnoses Growing Worldwide

The burden of gout was generally highest in developed regions and countries. High body mass index and impaired kidney function were risk factors for gout.
"The increasing trend of gout burden is most likely to continue as the global aging population is on the rise," said senior author Emma Smith, Ph.D., of The University of Sydney, in Australia. "Attempts to lessen the disease onset and future burden of gout require better awareness, especially of risk factors, and early diagnosis and treatment."
Source: Eurekalert