Google-owned Fitbit Rolls Out Blood Glucose Tracking Tool In India

"Daily Readiness is now available in the Today dashboard of the Fitbit app for Premium members with Sense, Versa 3, Versa 2, Charge 5, Luxe or Inspire 2 devices," the company said in a statement."Sense and Versa 3 users will also be able see their score on-wrist," it added.According to the company, Charge 5 is their first tracker with an on-device electrocardiogram (ECG) app which will allow users to assess heart rhythm for atrial fibrillation on-wrist.Simply hold your fingers to the stainless-steel panels on the sides of the device while being still for 30 seconds to receive a reading and get deeper insights into your heart health.The company also said that a Premium membership offers multiple benefits, including deeper insights into your Health Metrics Dashboard, Daily Readiness, Stress Management and Sleep ScoresThese components work together to help you workout smarter, manage your stress, sleep better and eat well."We will also be adding new Fitbit audio and video workouts, ranging from bootcamp to mobility work, and regularly refreshing existing content from popular brands as part of 500+ fitness, mindfulness and nutrition content offered within the service," the company said.Source: IANS