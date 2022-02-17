Google Honors World's First Chickenpox Vaccine Creator

Advertisement

Takahashi was born on February 17, 1928 in Osaka, Japan. He earned his medical degree from Osaka University and joined the Research Institute for Microbial Disease, Osaka University in 1959.Takahashi returned to Japan in 1965 and began culturing live but weakened chickenpox viruses in animal and human tissue.In just five years, the vaccine was ready for clinical trials. In 1974, Takahashi had developed the first vaccine targeting the varicella virus that causes chickenpox.It was subsequently subjected to rigorous research with immunosuppressed patients and was proven to be extremely effective.In 1986, the Research Foundation for Microbial Diseases, Osaka University began the rollout in Japan as the only varicella vaccine approved by the WHO.The Doodle was illustrated by Tokyo, Japan-based guest artist Tatsuro Kiuchi, Google said."Vaccines might help overcome a disease and change the world," Kiuchi said, in the statement.Source: IANS