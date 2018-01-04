medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. General Health News

Google Doodle Honors India's First Female Doctor

by Anjali Aryamvally on  April 1, 2018 at 1:18 PM General Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A Google Doodle on Saturday was dedicated to India's "first" female doctor Anandi Gopal Joshi. The Doodle marked what would have been her 153rd birthday.

The Doodle is created by Bangalore-based artist Kashmira Sarode who imagines Joshi celebrating her degree.
Google Doodle Honors India's First Female Doctor
Google Doodle Honors India's First Female Doctor

"Not only was she India's first female doctor, but she was only 19 years old at the time," Google said.

Born in 1865 in what is now Maharashtra, she was married at the age of nine and became a mother at 14. But the household responsibilities could not clip the wings of this young woman's dream.

Her husband also encouraged her to continue her education and her interest in medicine. At sixteen, battling ill-health but determined to succeed, Joshi set sail for the US.

She earned her medical degree from the Women's Medical College of Pennsylvania (now known as Drexel University College of Medicine) and returned to India with dreams of opening a medical college for women.

Joshi's young life was tragically cut short when she died of tuberculosis before she turned 22.

However, her legacy and the path she paved for generations of women continues today.

Interestingly, even a crater on Venus is named after her.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Related Links

Google Rolls Out 'Symptom Search' Feature in India

Google Rolls Out 'Symptom Search' Feature in India

Google India launches Symptom Search that lets users find health information on their smartphones. When a user searches for symptoms like cough the app will show a list of related conditions - cold, flu, chest infection.

Google Doodle Honours Nobel Laureate Har Gobind Khorana

Google Doodle Honours Nobel Laureate Har Gobind Khorana

Google honoured an Indian-American biochemist with a doodle who played an important part in figuring out how DNA works.

Google Glass App Helps Children With Autism to Communicate

Google Glass App Helps Children With Autism to Communicate

Technology-based intervention can help children with autism. Google Glass app can be used in everyday settings to reinforce techniques learned in therapeutic settings.

Google Glass Used as a Tool to Help Kids With Autism

Google Glass Used as a Tool to Help Kids With Autism

The Empower Me system is a digital coach that runs on smartglasses, to empower children and adults with autism to teach themselves social and cognitive skills.

Eradicate Quackery, Save Lives

Eradicate Quackery, Save Lives

Quackery means promotion of a medical cure which is otherwise scientifically unproven and baseless.

Layman’s Guide to Understanding Medical Specialists

Layman’s Guide to Understanding Medical Specialists

A medical specialist is a recognized expert in his field and is usually accredited by a medical board. Read about forty four different specialist and what they do.

More News on:

Eradicate Quackery, Save Lives Layman’s Guide to Understanding Medical Specialists 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Foods for a Healthy Nervous System

Top 10 Foods for a Healthy Nervous System

The nervous system is a complex network that plays a role in many important functions of the body. ...

 Parkinsons Disease

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson's disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Prickly Heat

Test Your Knowledge on Prickly Heat

Prickly heat or heat rash affects babies and persons who sweat a lot, especially in hot humid ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...