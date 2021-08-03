by Colleen Fleiss on  March 8, 2021 at 10:50 PM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Google CEO Pichai Pledges $25mn To Empower Women Including In India
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai pledged $25 million in grants to non-profits and social enterprises in India and around the world. The initiative supports the economic empowerment of women in India.

"Women are almost twice as likely to lose their jobs during the pandemic and an estimated 20 million girls are at risk of not returning to school. We have the opportunity to build a future that is more equal and more inclusive - and we must take it," Pichai said during the virtual 'Google for India' event.

The company also announced $500,000 Google.org grant to Nasscom Foundation to support 100,000 women agriculture workers with digital and financial literacy.


The virtual event also marked the completion of Google's joint effort with Tata Trusts to empower women across rural India with digital literacy skills via the Internet Saathi programme that was launched in 2015.

"In bringing today's technology, and perhaps tomorrow's technology, to bear for the benefit of rural women is a great move forward. Over time, these efforts will ensure that the true value of the internet can come into the fore,"said Ratan Tata, Chairman, Tata Trusts.

Over six years, the Internet Saathi programme has benefitted over 30 million women across India through training provided by over 80,000 "Internet Saathis".

In a special address, Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said that women can act as great enablers of India's growth story, creating tectonic shifts in society.

"Over the last few years, under Jan Dhan Yojana, we have supported 220 million women to become financially independent. Under the Mudra Yojana, we have dedicated 27 crore worth of funds, accessed by 70 per cent women," she said during the event.

"I am happy to learn about Google's efforts and commitment to enable women entrepreneurs in India as these will create pathways for the socio-economic advancement of women," she added.

Google said it has launched the 'Women Will' web platform that will be complemented by community support, mentorship and accelerator programmes for rural women entrepreneurs.

Available in English and Hindi, the platform is designed especially for women aspiring to explore entrepreneurship.

To begin with, Google will work with 2,000 Internet Saathis to help other women gain from this resource and start on their entrepreneurial journey.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

International Women’s Day 2021: Choose to Challenge
International Women's Day observed annually on March 8th aims to increase women's access to leadership roles, a key step towards a more equal COVID-19 world.
READ MORE
International Women’s Day: Let’s Build a Gender Equal World
International Women's Day is celebrated on 8th March across the world. It raises awareness about the deprivation of women and the importance of women's rights. It also celebrates the achievements of women.
READ MORE
Google Spends $150 Million To Create Awareness About COVID-19 Vaccine
Google is planning to allocate $150 million to educate people about the benefits of COVID-19 vaccine, access the availability of vaccines, and to counter misinformation against COVID-19.
READ MORE
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Salutes 'Nari Shakti' On Women’s Day
As the world celebrated the International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the indomitable spirit of women.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

More News on:

Neck Cracking