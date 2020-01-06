by Iswarya on  June 1, 2020 at 2:04 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Google Advises People to Decrease Screen Time at Home
As people spend extra time online attending conferences, courses, binge-watching Netflix, and gaming, display screen fatigue has affected hundreds of thousands. Hence Google consultants have recommended chopping display screen time to stay healthy.

To avoid getting pulled into your phone, you can use your voice to ask Google Assistant for help completing actions, like setting the alarm, sending a text, playing the latest news, getting answers to questions, help to find recipes or to order takeout and much more.

"You can also create custom or ready-made Routines to trigger several actions with a single command," according to Lilian Rincon, Senior Director of Product Management, Google Assistant.


The Google experts advise people to find active alternatives like stepping away from the screen and add physical activity into your life.

"If you have children, you could even exercise with them. As you make progress, use Google Fit to keep track and earn heart points which can help you meet the World Health Organisation recommendations," said Kapil Parakh, Medical Lead, Google Fit.

If you have kids, chat with them about the content you each prefer and work with them to plan out a schedule for listening, watching, playing and interacting with it.

"Does the content align with your family's values? Does the experience affect your kids'' behavior in ways that help them relax and/or thrive? If not, consider alternatives and discuss your reasoning. Use this guide to get help talking to your kids about finding positive content and other tech topics," explained Jennifer Kotler, UXR Lead, Google Play.

Clearly segmenting work time and non-work time improves one''s satisfaction with their wellbeing, Google said in a statement.

Turning off notifications and putting your laptop out of sight reduces the tendency to check work email or hop into a last-minute video meeting.

"When it''s time to get back to work, take a few minutes to think through your goals for that work time before getting started. And create a dedicated workspace to signal to your brain that it''s time to focus," said Jessica DiVento, Chief Mental Health Advisor, YouTube.

Blue light can have a negative impact on our natural sleep cycles by delaying the release of melatonin and increasing our alertness.

"Start with around 30 minutes of screen-free time before bed, and work your way up to two hours, depending on what works best for you. Try reading a book or listening to an audio program instead, so you don't have to engage with a screen," advised Alan McLean, Designer, Google Wellbeing Lab.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 Lockdown: Increase Family Time to Limit Your Child’s Screen Time
Want to keep your kids away from mobile phones? Spending quality time with family and playing a family game can limit your child's screen time while social distancing during the COVID-19 lockdown.
READ MORE
Gadget Addiction: Too Much Screen Time Makes Your Child Sedentary
Gadget Addiction Alert: Too much screen time cuts your child's active playtime. Spending more than 3 hours a day in front of the TV, smartphones, and laptops can make your child sedentary.
READ MORE
Screen Time Less Than 2 Hours can Prevent Obesity in Kids
Screen-based recreational media use should be limited to less than 2 hours a day at home for children and teens, says American Heart Association (AHA).
READ MORE
Lowering Screen Time & Increasing Physical Activity Curbs Childhood Obesity
Following Canadian 24-Hour Movement Guidelines Lowers Risk of Obesity in Children
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

More News on:

Neck Cracking