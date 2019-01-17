medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Good Protein Goes Rogue Helps Zika Virus

by Rishika Gupta on  January 17, 2019 at 11:17 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A cellular protein called heat shock protein 70 has been found to assist the Zika virus in invading the body. They also found that this protein not only helps Zika but helps other viruses also. The results of this study are published in the journal of Emerging Microbes & Infections.
Good Protein Goes Rogue Helps Zika Virus
Good Protein Goes Rogue Helps Zika Virus

A cellular protein that interacts with invading viruses appears to help enable the infection process of the Zika virus, according to an international team of researchers who suggest this protein could be a key target in developing new therapies to prevent or treat Zika virus infection.

Scientists first isolated Zika, a member of the Flaviviridae family of viruses -- which also includes yellow fever, dengue and West Nile viruses -- in 1947 and, until recently, it typically caused only mild symptoms in humans. However, health officials first recorded larger outbreaks of the mosquito-borne virus in 2007, culminating in a large epidemic in the Western Hemisphere in 2015-2016. For the first time, Zika infection also was associated with severe symptoms, including microcephaly in infants infected in the womb, and Guillain-Barre syndrome in adults.

These acute symptoms and the rapid spread of the virus prompted the World Health Organization to declare Zika a public health emergency of international concern and stimulated interest among scientists in the factors governing Zika infection, about which little is known.

In general, flavivirus infection in mammalian cells is mediated by an array of cell surface molecules and attachment cofactors, explained Sujit Pujhari, assistant research professor of Entomology, College of Agricultural Sciences, Penn State. Previous work showed that heat shock protein 70 (Hsp70) is one such host molecule for several viruses, including dengue virus, Japanese encephalitis virus, and rotavirus.

"In these instances, Hsp70 may act directly as a receptor or indirectly to help attach viruses on the cell surface, where they can interact with specific receptors," Pujhari said. "Hsp70 also plays a role in controlling viral replication in several virus types, including influenza A and rabies. We hypothesized that Hsp70 might have similar functions in relation to Zika."

The researchers, who published their findings in Emerging Microbes & Infections, tested this hypothesis by infecting the human liver, human nerve and monkey kidney cells with Zika virus. When they used an Hsp70 antibody or a recombinant Hsp70 as a competitor to block the interaction between the protein and the virus, the amount of infectious virus in the cells was reduced, indicating that Hsp70 is involved with Zika virus's ability to enter cells.

Researchers also found that Hsp70 influences replication of the virus. Their results showed that Zika virus infection induces the expression of Hsp70, and when they treated cells with an Hsp70 inhibitor to reduce production of the protein, it also reduced the production of infectious Zika virus particles. Similarly, when they induced overexpression of Hsp70, production of infectious viral particles was significantly elevated.

In addition, the team found that Zika-infected cells treated with the Hsp70 inhibitor contained increased levels of virus particles compared to the amount of observed extracellular virus. This accumulation of intracellular virus particles indicated that Hsp70 plays a role in the release of mature virus particles from cells.

"These findings show that Hsp70 is an integral host molecule for Zika virus infection of host cells, effecting multiple stages of the infection cycle -- virus attachment to cells, viral replication inside cells and virus exit from infected cells," said Jason Rasgon, professor of entomology and disease epidemiology, Penn State.

"Because there currently is no effective treatment or vaccine for Zika infection, it's extremely important to develop therapies to reduce infection and severe clinical outcomes, particularly for pregnant women and developing fetuses," he said. "The multiple critical roles of Hsp70 in the infectious life cycle of Zika virus validate Hsp70 as a potential target for future anti-Zika therapies."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Recommended Reading

Potential Safer Vaccine Against Zika Virus Identified

Safer Potential Zika Vaccine was discovered using adenovirus as a vector which induced strong T cell response with no formation of zika antibodies

New Vaccine Developed Against Zika Virus

Zika infection could be prevented with the help of new safe vaccine which provides lifelong protection. It was developed basing on yellow fever vaccine

New Insights Into The Zika And Dengue Virus Infection Mechanism Found

Dengue and Zika virus infection has been found to up against a human and mosquito immune defense mechanism and highjack specific host proteins for virus replication. This is exciting as it can open new avenues to design therapeutic strategies to ...

Babies Exposed to Zika Virus Before Birth Had Severe Abnormalities in First 18 Months

New research supports the use of brain imaging to help predict neurodevelopmental health in babies who have been exposed to the Zika virus.

Baby Food - Basics

The healthiest baby foods can be made at home. Products from big brands that claim to develop infants health in a variety of ways are no match for nutritious home-made preparations.

Chicken Pox

Chicken pox is an acute and highly contagious viral infection caused by the varicella zoster virus.

Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes

A well balanced nutritious diet can help you keep physically fit and mentally alert not only during and after the sports events but all round the year.

Magical Millets for Your Health

Millets are far more nutrient dense than wheat and rice. They are inexpensive and tasty too. Nutritionists now advise switching to millets from wheat and rice.

Shigellosis

Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause bloody diarrhea (called dysentery).

Zika Fever

Zika virus is transmitted to humans by infected mosquitoes which causes mild fever with maculopapular rash. No treatment or vaccine is currently available.

More News on:

Chicken Pox Shigellosis Magical Millets for Your Health Baby Food - Basics Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes Nutrition IQ Zika Fever 

What's New on Medindia

HER2 Positive Breast Cancer

Top 7 Tips for Younger Looking Skin

Top Iron-Rich Foods
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive