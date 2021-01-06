by Hannah Joy on  June 1, 2021 at 2:00 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Good News For Covid Patients: Tracheostomy Cuts ICU Stay by a Week
Early performance of tracheostomy or inserting breathing tubes can reduce Covid-19 patients stay in the ICU by a week, reveals a new study.

The study, led by researchers at McMaster University and the University of Toronto in Canada, looked at tracheostomies, which are a procedure that helps patients breathe through tubes, the Daily Mail reported.

The findings, published in the peer-reviewed medical journal JAMA Otolaryngology - Head & Neck Surgery, showed that tracheostomy shortened Covid patients' stay in the ICU when it was done within two weeks of their arrival.


In addition, the procedure didn't pose a significant risk to healthcare workers if they use personal protective equipment, the report said.

One of Covid's severe symptoms is the inability to breathe on one's own. The virus causes mucus and other fluids to block patients' lungs, making it difficult for air to get through.

In the usual scenario, doctors insert a breathing tube into a patient -- in a procedure called tracheostomy -- on patients after spending two weeks on a ventilator. The procedure involves cutting a hole into a patient's neck -- connected to their windpipe -- and hooking that tube up to the ventilator. It helps air flow more easily into the lungs.

But, the medical community has different opinions on performing the procedure -- and its timing.

To examine what benefits the procedure may have for patients, the team conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis of 69 studies.

The results conflict with past guidance to physicians, which recommends waiting 14 days to give a patient breathing tubes so that the doctor can ensure they really do need breathing help for an extended period of time.

Another concern, especially when it's done earlier is that it can endanger the healthcare workers tending to ICU patients.

While cutting into a patient's neck or moving a ventilator during this procedure, coronavirus particles will escape from the patient. This is a riskier process when it's done soon after a patient has arrived at the hospital, since Covid patients tend to be at a higher risk of infecting others within the first two weeks of their disease.

The National Institute of Health recommends extreme caution during tracheostomies for this reason.

The researchers found, however, that only five percent of studies in their summary analysis reported healthcare workers testing positive after a breathing tube procedure, the report said.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

First Attempt: Paramedic Breathing Tube Insertion Improves Cardiac Arrest Survival Rate
Inserting a paramedic breathing tube is more likely to improve cardiac arrest survival rate, reveals a new study.
READ MORE
New Emergency Breathing Tube Can Improve Cardiac Arrest Survival
New type of breathing tube, as an emergency resuscitation device, may improve cardiac arrest survival rate. Use of this newer, more flexible laryngeal breathing tube can save thousands of lives.
READ MORE
Bag-mask Ventilation Technique to Make Breathing Tube Insertion Safer and Effective
A technique using bag-mask ventilation during tracheal intubation helps patients breathe better and could potentially save lives. This technique helps patients' breathe during dangerous procedures and prevents complications.
READ MORE
Third Covid Wave: Over 3000 Covid Cases Reported in UK
Britain could be in the early stages of a third Covid-19 wave. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 127,782. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.
READ MORE
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.
READ MORE
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
READ MORE
Intensive Care Unit Acquired Weakness (ICUAW)
Intensive Care Unit Acquired Weakness (ICUAW) affects critically ill patients on prolonged ICU stay, which is associated with significant morbidity and mortality.
READ MORE
Tracheal Cancer (Cancer of the Windpipe)
Tracheal or windpipe cancer is a rare cancer and its cause is unclear. The most common squamous cell type of cancer has been linked to smoking. The main forms of treatment include surgery and radiotherapy.
READ MORE
Vocal Cord Dysfunction
Vocal cord malfunction, commonly known as vocal cord dysfunction is a condition where the vocal cords open and close inappropriately resulting in partial obstruction to the airways.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

More News on:

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)Vocal Cord DysfunctionEarly vs Late TracheostomyIntensive Care Unit Acquired Weakness (ICUAW)Acute Coronary SyndromeTracheal Cancer (Cancer of the Windpipe)