medindia

Good Heart Health can Equal Good Brain Health: Study

by Iswarya on  October 22, 2019 at 9:52 AM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New study finds a link between heart health and brain health. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease.

Emory University researchers are giving us double the reasons to pay attention to our cardiovascular health.
Good Heart Health can Equal Good Brain Health: Study
Good Heart Health can Equal Good Brain Health: Study

The American Heart Association defines ideal cardiovascular health (CVH) across seven modifiable risk factors (blood sugar, serum cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index, physical activity, diet, and cigarette smoking). Higher CVH scores point to better heart health and lower risk for cardiovascular disease (CVD).

Show Full Article


Prior studies have indicated that ideal CVH also benefits brain health and cognitive aging. However, it was unclear how genes and/or environment played into the relationship between cardiovascular risk factors and cognitive decline.

By studying pairs of twin brothers from the Vietnam Era Twin (VET) registry, researchers were able to observe the relationship between CVH and cognitive performance across all participants that may be explained by genetics and/or exposures or behaviors that are shared by members of the same family.

Twin studies are a special type of epidemiological study that allows researchers to examine the overall role of genes and the environment in a behavioral trait or disorder. Identical twins share 100 percent of their genetic material, while fraternal twins share, on average, 50 percent of genetic material. For a given trait or medical condition, any excess similarity between identical twins compared with fraternal twins is likely suggestive of genes rather than the environment. Twin studies can serve to differentiate between "nature vs. nurture."

"Our study across the entire sample of twins confirmed that better CVH is associated with better cognitive health in several domains," says senior author Viola Vaccarino, MD, Ph.D., Wilton Looney Professor of Cardiovascular Research, Rollins School of Public Health, and professor, division of cardiology, Emory University School of Medicine. "The analyses further suggested that familial factors shared by the twins explain a large part of the association and thus could be important for both cardiovascular and brain health."

To determine whether these familial factors were genetically or environmentally driven, researchers further stratified the within-pair analysis to determine whether the relationship between CVH and cognitive function was different between identical and fraternal twins. The within-pair association was similar in identical and fraternal twins.

Therefore familial factors, such as early family environment, early socioeconomic status, and education, and parenting - rather than genetics - may be important precursors of both cardiovascular and brain health - thus explaining some of the association between CVH and cognition.

"Improving population-level CVH scores, which are extremely low in the United States, has the potential to reduce the burden of dementia along with heart disease," says study co-author Ambar Kulshreshtha, MD, Ph.D., assistant professor of family and preventive medicine, Emory University School of Medicine.

"Because CVH factors are modifiable, prevention of cardiovascular risk factors and promotion of a healthy lifestyle beginning early in life should achieve the best results for promoting not only cardiovascular health but also cognitive health."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Recommended Reading

Maintain Good Heart Health in Middle Age: Enjoy Healthier Old Age

Prevention efforts earlier in life to maintain normal blood pressure, cholesterol and body weight reduce the burden of heart disease in older age.

Low Sodium Diet may Help Protect Heart Health of Kidney Disease Patients

In patients with chronic kidney disease, a low-sodium diet may be beneficial to prevent the decline in kidney function and improve heart health.

Lifestyle Education Improves Heart Health in Children

Encouraging physical activity and improving diet in kids are essential to reduce deaths from cardiovascular disease (CVD), reports a new study.

Investigating Heart Health and Disease Status Among Asian-Americans: NHANES Survey

American-born Asian Americans had higher odds of poor diet and raised blood pressure than foreign-born Asian Americans, finds a new study.

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.

Ataxia

Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

More News on:

Parkinsons DiseaseParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentHeartBrainHealthy HeartBrain FactsAtaxiaStatinsMitral Valve ProlapseAortic Valve Stenosis

What's New on Medindia

Common Genetic Mutations Found to be the Cause of Several Cancers

Mushroom Allergy

World Osteoporosis Day: Focus on 'Emotional Aspects'
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive