The research, published in the Journal of Occupational and Organizational Psychology, suggests that how well a person feels after finishing work in the evening can affect their mood when they start working again the next day. If someone has a good recovery experience, meaning they feel refreshed and relaxed after work, they are more likely to have a positive mood and attitude when they begin their job the next day (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Time matters: The role of recovery for daily mood trajectories at work
The study, which was based on diary entries by 124 employees on 887 days, found that people who had higher quality recovery during the evening than usual had higher levels of wakefulness, calmness, and pleasantness when they started work the next day. However, people's wakefulness and calmness tended to decline more strongly during the workday after evenings with higher quality recovery.
Daily Recovery Benefits Subside during the Workday for EmployeesThese findings imply that employees benefit from daily recovery, but these benefits subside during the workday. Therefore, it's important to engage in recovery on a daily basis.
