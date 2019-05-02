Powerful golf swings can put extra strain on the spine and lead to early lumbar degeneration, reports a new study.

Golf Swing Can Lead to Early Lumbar Degeneration: Here's How

‘New study suggests that modern professional golfers are experiencing back problems at very younger ages. With more than 300 swings per golf-playing day, the golfer repeatedly experiences minor traumatic injuries to the spine, which over time can lead to 'repetitive traumatic discopathy' (RTD).’

In the article ". Repetitive traumatic discopathy may be the driver of early lumbar degeneration in modern-era golfers" published in the, Drs. Corey T. Walker, Juan S. Uribe, and Randall W. Porter from Barrow Neurological Institute describe the biomechanics of modern-era golf and its clinical consequences.The authors point out that "among professional and amateur golfers, back disorders remain the most common injury, comprising 55 percent and 35 percent of injuries in these groups, respectively." They also note thatthan the general population. To explain this, they focus on how the golf swing of present-day professionals, such as Tiger Woods, differs from that employed by golf legends Jack Nicklaus and Ben Hogan.As golf has evolved over the last two decades, the. To keep up,. And the. During the downswing, a greater compressive force is directed toward the spinal disc and facet joints, and this affects these structures asymmetrically.With, which over time can result in a pathogenic process that the authors have termed "" (RTD).To illustrate how this can occur, the authors discuss Woods' years of debilitating spine pain.In this paper, Walker and colleagues discuss modern-day golf swing biomechanics and how they relate to the development of RTD, earlier ages of players exhibiting RTD, and the possibility that golfer's athletic strength training may contribute to RTD. They also address the treatment of patients with this repetitive spinal injury.When asked about the study, Dr. Walker said, "We believe Tiger Wood's experience with spinal disease highlights a real and under-recognized issue amongst modern era golfers. Repetitive traumatic discopathy (RTD) results from years of degenerative 'hits' or strains on the spine resulting in early-onset breakdown, instability, and pain. We hope medical practitioners, and surgeons, in particular, will be able to diagnose and treat golfers with RTD in a specialized fashion going forward."Source: Eurekalert