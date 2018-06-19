medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

'Golden Period' in Post-Stroke Rehabilitation is Important

by Adeline Dorcas on  June 19, 2018 at 3:42 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Stroke can hit anyone at any age. The first 90 days 'Golden Period' in post-stroke rehabilitation is vital, suggest experts.

India reports more than 1.8 million cases every year, of which almost 15 percent affect people in their 30s and 40s.
'Golden Period' in Post-Stroke Rehabilitation is Important
'Golden Period' in Post-Stroke Rehabilitation is Important

Stroke or a Cerebro Vascular Accident (CVA) results from a sudden blood loss to the brain or bleeding within the brain resulting in the impairment of neurological function.

Obesity, smoking, hypertension, alcohol consumption, diabetes and family history are considered some of the common factors leading to a stroke. While effective treatment for stroke is evolving in the country, a largely neglected area is the 'golden period' of post-stroke rehabilitation.

The first 90 days after recovery of a stroke are referred to as the 'golden period.' This phase is considered extremely important in the complete rehabilitation of a patient since most of the neurological recovery happens during this time.

This is why the 'golden period' is significant:
  • In the absence of continued monitoring by a team of skilled nurses and doctors, critical signs in a patient could be overlooked consequently leading to relapse, disability with profound effects on the quality of life or moving to a vegetative state and death.
Some of the critical signs to watch for after a stroke are:
Symptoms of heart disease - chest pain, fatigue, congestion, etc.
Deep vein thrombosis - swelling, pain or tenderness in the legs
Pneumonia - fever, shortness of breath
Seizures - tingling sensation, partial loss of consciousness
Depression - feelings of anxiety, irritability, helplessness
  • Early rehabilitation in an organized care setting can prevent other common post-stroke complications like recurrent stroke, bed sores, aspirations, spasticity and infections.
  • A reliable prognosis (the likely course of a medical condition) in all patients is made within 12 weeks from a stroke's onset. The majority of neurological effects of a stroke can be reduced if early, intense and consistent rehabilitation is initiated.
  • With the right rehabilitation care provided by a multidisciplinary team of doctors, within the first 90 days itself there will be noticeable signs of improved functional outcomes in the activities of daily living in a stroke patient. These interventions will enhance socialization and minimize changes of mood issues like depression.
The key objective of stroke rehabilitation is to restore health in an individual through neurological recovery (mainly through neuroplasticity), functional recovery with task-specific training and improving the quality of life by focusing on emotional wellbeing.

The primary steps of rehabilitation care which needs to be initiated within the first 90 days of the Golden Period are:
  • Base assessment and risk profiling - The recovery prognosis of a patient should be made as per the severity of the disease, by taking into account any co-morbidities including high blood pressure, diabetes, hypercholesterolemia and preventable risk factors like falls, aspiration, infections, etc.
  • Goal setting - A multidisciplinary team of care providers including physicians, speech therapists, occupational therapists, nurses, physiotherapists, and dieticians should work with the family to set realistic and mutually agreeable goals for enhanced recovery.
  • Regular evaluation - Performance indicators should be rigorously monitored to continue/ modify the care plan. Stroke affects differently in individuals, and hence each care plan should be customized as per the individual's condition.
  • Empowerment - Soon after discharge from a critical care setting, depending on the intensity of the condition a stroke patient should decide to choose the next care setting. He/she should be advised to handle the disease/risk factors and ideally moved to an organized rehabilitation setting for an empowered and accelerated recuperation.

As India battles a rising stroke epidemic compared to other developing nations, it is high time we focused on specialized programmes of stroke rehabilitation to effectively overcome the disability.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Related Links

Stroke

Stroke

Stroke can cause permanent disability and it is important to recognize its early warning signs to stop its progress. Early warning signs of stroke include sudden weakness of facial muscles.

How to Deal with a Stroke

How to Deal with a Stroke

Stroke is a brain attack, which occurs when the blood supply to the brain is interrupted. It affects all age groups; according to the WHO, 15 million people are affected by stroke annually.

Artificial Intelligence Can Detect Stroke and Dementia Risk

Artificial Intelligence Can Detect Stroke and Dementia Risk

Developing new software using artificial intelligence (AI) can help detect and measure the severity of small vessel disease which is a neurological disease and one of the commonest causes of stroke and dementia.

Stroke Prevented by Acute Intervention of Antiplatelet Drug Combination

Stroke Prevented by Acute Intervention of Antiplatelet Drug Combination

Aspirin and clopidogrel combination could prevent a major stroke from occurring within ninety days of a minor stroke or a transient ischemic attack.

Substance Abuse Disorder

Substance Abuse Disorder

Substance abuse disorder is a dependency on substances that are hazardous when consumed in large quantities.

More News on:

Substance Abuse Disorder Physiotherapy 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Encephalocele - Congenital Neural Tube Defect

Encephalocele - Congenital Neural Tube Defect

Encephalocele is a birth defect where a sac like protrusion of brain and covering membranes occurs ...

 Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia or Respiratory insufficiency

Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia or Respiratory insufficiency

Bronchopulmonary dysplasia or chronic lung disease of infancy is seen in premature and low birth ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Ear, Nose, Throat (ENT)

Test Your Knowledge on Ear, Nose, Throat (ENT)

Ear, nose and throat are important organs and disease in one area can affect the others. ENT ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...