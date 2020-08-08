Goa to Start Administering Remdesivir to Coronavirus Patients

Goa's Health Ministry started administering Remdesivir, an anti-viral drug which is administered to COVID-19 patients for faster recovery.



"This anti-viral drug will be beneficial in suppressing the viral replication of SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Uncontrollable viral replication is often responsible for tissue damage and deaths in patients infected with the virus," Rane said in a statement.

‘Introduction of Remdesivir in the coronavirus treatment protocol can help decrease COVID-19 deaths.’





Goa is currently witnessing a sustained spike in the number of Covid-19 cases. The state has recorded 7,614 coronavirus cases in all, out of which 2,095 are active. 66 people have died after contracting the deadly infection.



Source: IANS "The drug will help in faster recovery of COVID-19 patients. Introduction of Remdesivir in the COVID-19 treatment protocol will also help us reduce COVID-19 deaths associated with co-morbidity," Rane said.Goa is currently witnessing a sustained spike in the number of Covid-19 cases. The state has recorded 7,614 coronavirus cases in all, out of which 2,095 are active. 66 people have died after contracting the deadly infection.Source: IANS

The minister also said that the anti-viral drug would be administered to moderately and severely-ill patients suffering from COVID-19 and would help to suppress the viral replication of SARS-CoV-2.