by Iswarya on  August 8, 2020 at 1:00 PM Coronavirus News
Goa to Start Administering Remdesivir to Coronavirus Patients
Goa's Health Ministry started administering Remdesivir, an anti-viral drug which is administered to COVID-19 patients for faster recovery.

"This anti-viral drug will be beneficial in suppressing the viral replication of SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Uncontrollable viral replication is often responsible for tissue damage and deaths in patients infected with the virus," Rane said in a statement.

The minister also said that the anti-viral drug would be administered to moderately and severely-ill patients suffering from COVID-19 and would help to suppress the viral replication of SARS-CoV-2.


"The drug will help in faster recovery of COVID-19 patients. Introduction of Remdesivir in the COVID-19 treatment protocol will also help us reduce COVID-19 deaths associated with co-morbidity," Rane said.

Goa is currently witnessing a sustained spike in the number of Covid-19 cases. The state has recorded 7,614 coronavirus cases in all, out of which 2,095 are active. 66 people have died after contracting the deadly infection.

Source: IANS

